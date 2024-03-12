Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2024 Oscar nominees have been announced and, with some of the most talked about films in recent cinematic history being featured, you're going to want to make sure you don’t miss a single one. Whether you're looking for a moody historical drama, a feminist fantasy, or a musical masterpiece – this list has something for everyone.

With the biggest night in Hollywood fast approaching on 10 March, it’s time to do your movie research, as the announcement of this year’s nominees gives us lots to look forward to. For instance, you will see Ryan Gosling in all his Ken glory performing the now Oscar-nominated song, “I’m Just Ken” for millions around the world.

Oppenheimer leads the pack with an atomic 13 nominations this year, and Jimmy Kimmel is set to reprise his role as host for the fourth time. This night also features many firsts for the ceremony, as Martin Scorses has now earned more Oscar nominations for best director than anyone before, with Killers of the Flower Moon bumping him up to an even 10. Women are also breaking records this year, as three of the best picture nominees were directed by women, the most recognised in the 96 years of the annual ceremony.

Settle in and grab the popcorn as we tell you how you can watch all the 2024 Best Picture nominees.

How to watch American Fiction

(© 2023 ORION RELEASING LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

American fiction is one of the latest nominees to be shown in the UK, being released by Curzon Films in cinemas on 2 February. While no announcements have been made in regards to its streaming future just yet, rumours suggest it will make its way onto Amazon Prime eventually. Amazon MGM productions, such as the viral Saltburn, usually make their way to the streaming site not long after the cinematic release. You can find your nearest screening of American Fiction at Vue, Odeon or your local theatre.

How to watch Anatomy of a Fall

(AP)

This international film from French director Justine Triet was released in the UK on 10 November 2023 and has acquired a staggering 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Now it can be bought or rented online here:

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

Watch on Curzon

How to watch Barbie

(AP)

The highest-grossing film of 2023 was released in cinemas last summer on 21 July 2023, a day now known in infamy as Barbeheimer Day. You can stream the pink-coated classic here:

How to watch The Holdovers

(Seacia Pavao)

Another newbie to the UK, this modern Seventies Christmas film was released during the festive period in the US but was not released in the UK until 19 January 2024. The film is already a fan-favourite and has now left the cinemas, it is instead currenlty available to buy and rent at multiple streaming services.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

How to watch Killers of the Flower Moon

(AP)

Killers of the Flower Moon launched on Apple TV on 12 January. If you’re yet to sign up for the streaming service, it is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can watch the movie for free.

Watch on Apple TV

Watch on Amazon Prime

How to watch Maestro

(Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this biopic about renowned conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film went straight to streaming in the UK on 20 December and is exclusively available to watch on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

How to watch Oppenheimer

(AP)

Oppenheimer was the Oscar-nominated film this year. It was released in cinemas on 21 July 2023 and is now available to stream on the many platforms below:

How to watch Past Lives

(© Twenty Years Rights LLC)

One of the three female-directed films on the list, Past Lives was released in UK cinemas back in September but is now available for streaming here:

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Apple TV

How to watch Poor Things

(Searchlight Pictures)

Coined as a female twist on Frankenstein, this wacky film starring Emma Stone is currently in UK cinemas after its release on 12 January. The film will eventually be released on Disney Plus for streaming in around two or three months, if you do not have a Disney subscription it will also be available to rent or buy at platforms such as Amazon Prime and Google Play at a similar time.

How to watch The Zone of Interest

(AP)

This A24 production is set to be released in UK cinemas on 2 February and it has not yet made clear its streaming plans for after that.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

If your TV doesn’t support apps, give it a new lease of life with one of the best streaming devices