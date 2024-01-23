Oppenheimer leads Oscar 2024 nominations – here’s where to stream the movie

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following big wins at the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s historical epic Oppenheimer is on course for award season glory, with the announcement of the Oscar 2024 nominations.

Securing 13 nods at the Bafta’s and now the Oscars, the drama is up for best film, director, adapted screenplay and leading actor for Cillian Murphy, while Greta Gerwig’s rival summer blockbuster, Barbie, was nominated for eight categories at the Academy Awards.

British filmmaker Nolan’s biopic chronicles the career of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, dubbed the “father of the atomic bomb”, and his role in the development of the world’s first nuclear weapons during the Second World War.

Murphy stars in the critically acclaimed movie alongside Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. Having already won best picture at the Golden Globes, Oppenheimer is the bookies’ frontrunner for an Oscars and Bafta sweep.

Whether you’re yet to see Murphy’s celebrated performance as Oppenheimer or want to rewatch the historical drama ahead of the awards, here’s how to steam the movie from the comfort of your living room.

Watch Oppenheimer on Apple TV+ now

When is ‘Oppenheimer’ released on streaming platforms?

While we’ll have to wait until 12 April 2024 to watch Oppenheimer for free with a subscription to Now TV, the movie is available to buy or rent now on certain streaming platforms.

Oppenheimer trailer

How to watch ‘Oppenheimer’ in the UK

If you can’t wait until it drops on Now TV, you can watch Oppenheimer on either Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

On both Amazon Prime and Apple TV, the movie will cost £4.99 to rent (this includes 30 days to watch it and 48 hours to finish it once you’ve started), and £13.99 to buy in HD.

Free seven-day trial is for new subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

What is ‘Oppenheimer’ about?

Christopher Nolan’s biopic follows the career of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer’s (played by Cillian Murphy), from his studies in Cambridge to teaching at Berkeley. After nuclear fission is discovered in 1938, Oppenhiemer realises it can be weaponised to speed up the end of the Second World War.

After being appointed by Lt Gen Leslie Groves Jr (Matt Damon) to work on the top-secret Manhattan project, Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years in the desert, developing and designing the atomic bomb.

When three-years of work results in the world’s first nuclear explosion, Oppenheimer grapples with his role in changing history.

