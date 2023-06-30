Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There once was a time when film fans turned their noses up at Ryan Gosling’s casting as Ken in the soon-to-be hit summer film, Barbie.

As the companion to Margot Robbie’s iconic titular doll, the 42-year-old star of The Notebook and La La Land was deemed by some to be too old, or too strait-laced, to play the lovable himbo.

Yet, as the release date of the colourful, Greta Gerwig-directed feature draws nearer, Gosling has made it clear that he was the perfect pick to play the sweet, optimistic character whose life tasks extend no further than “just beach”.

The Barbie press tour made a stop in Toronto on Thursday (29 June). With Canada being Gosling’s home country, it was fittingly renamed “Kenada” – a nod to the actor’s habit of infusing “Ken” into as many words as possible.

Notably, the actor has referred to “Kenergy” on multiple occasions since filming in 2022 – the essential, devil-may-care vibe that makes him Ken.

In a new short clip shared on social media, Gosling, flanked by his sister Mandi at the Toronto press event, was asked about how everyone else could harness our own Kenergy.

“It’s there the whole time,” the actor replied. “You’ve got it so strong, I can feel it right now. Look no further; you are Kenough.”

He continued his (k)encouragement of the reporter by likening Kenergy to the invisible presence of wifi: “It’s there, but you don’t know how it’s really there. I don’t.”

The journalist then offered the explanation of both wifi and Kenergy as something that’s “all around you”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Right. And it might be affecting the bees, somehow? I’m not sure,” Gosling added.

This most recent clip has caused fans to voice their appreciation of Gosling’s playfulness while promoting the film.

“Method acting on another level,” wrote one fan, while another added: “He’s so damn funny. I'm going to scream.”

“I can't wait for his highlight video of this press tour,” said an additional fan.

Ryan Gosling (Getty Images)

“His energy is so reassuring and wonderful… Ryan Gosling you will always be famous,” another Twitter user affirmed.

Others also called the tongue-in-cheek manner in which Gosling is treating his Barbie press engagements as a major highlight of the film’s promo tour.

“Ryan’s contributions to press for this movie are literally going down in history,” said one fan.

“He’s having so much fun on this press tour and I love it because to me Gosling is best in GOOFY MODE. We need more Goofy Gosling!!!” added another.

May this be a lesson to actors everywhere – have some fun, and the fans will flock. Here’s to the power of Kenergy!

Barbie is out in cinemas on 21 July.