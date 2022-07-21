Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie to be paid equal salary of £10.5m for Barbie

Robbie plays the eponymous fashion doll while Gosling plays her boyfriend, Ken

Tom Murray
Thursday 21 July 2022 09:34
Comments
Margot Robbie's Barbie voice revealed in leaked set video

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are receiving equal pay for the new and highly anticipated Barbie film, it has emerged.

The romantic comedy based on the famous doll is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

In an extensive new report, Variety revealed the salaries that famous actors such as Gosling and Robbie commanded for various TV and movie roles.

The article revealed that Gosling and Robbie took an equal payout of $12.5m (£10.5m) for their parts in Barbie.

The film is being produced by Warner Bros., one of the richest studios in Hollywood. According to Business Insider, the firm had a domestic gross of $666.8m (£559.2m) in 2021, despite pandemic-related limitations and delays.

Recommended

While Gosling and Robbie are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, their salaries pale in comparison to those of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Cruise is estimated to have earned a staggering $100m (£84m) from Top Gun: Maverick due to his savvy profit-share contract.

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’

(Warner Bros.)

Gosling recently said his partner, Eva Mendes, has been “very supportive” about his role as Ken doll.

“She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me,” he told The One Show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Photos of the actor in character quickly went viral, dividing fans over the 41-year-old playing Robbie’s (31) fictional boyfriend.

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in