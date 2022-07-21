Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are receiving equal pay for the new and highly anticipated Barbie film, it has emerged.

The romantic comedy based on the famous doll is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s boyfriend.

In an extensive new report, Variety revealed the salaries that famous actors such as Gosling and Robbie commanded for various TV and movie roles.

The article revealed that Gosling and Robbie took an equal payout of $12.5m (£10.5m) for their parts in Barbie.

The film is being produced by Warner Bros., one of the richest studios in Hollywood. According to Business Insider, the firm had a domestic gross of $666.8m (£559.2m) in 2021, despite pandemic-related limitations and delays.

While Gosling and Robbie are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, their salaries pale in comparison to those of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Cruise is estimated to have earned a staggering $100m (£84m) from Top Gun: Maverick due to his savvy profit-share contract.

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ (Warner Bros.)

Gosling recently said his partner, Eva Mendes, has been “very supportive” about his role as Ken doll.

“She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me,” he told The One Show.

Photos of the actor in character quickly went viral, dividing fans over the 41-year-old playing Robbie’s (31) fictional boyfriend.

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.