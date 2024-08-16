10 Fashion brands you may not have heard of

Online shopping has opened up access to fashion like never before, with choice always at our fingertips. And we’re here for it, as it’s made it even easier to discover more independent brands: ones that may not be on your radar, but certainly should be.

Shopping at these fashion brands you might not of head of (yet!), offer you the chance to find off-the-rack pieces that hardly anyone else has, as well as build a more conscious wardrobe. We’re talking high-quality, long-lasting pieces that transcend seasonal styles, so you can build that easy-to-navigate capsule wardrobe that you can mix and match for work, weekends or more glamourous occasions.

But, with such a wealth of online clothing stores out there, it can be overwhelming finding new retailers you can trust with your money. So, we’ve rounded up the top fashion brands you can rely on to help you switch-up your style…

Dear Frances

( DearFrances )

Combining Italian craftsmanship with chic, minimalistic design, Dear Frances offers handmade luxury footwear and handbags that are made to be forever staples. A slow fashion brand with a conscience, the label uses sustainable materials to make their timeless built-to-last creations.

You may recognise their iconic Balla mesh flats, a ballerina shoe with a sophisticated update. Made of soft sheer mesh they fit like a glove and are oh-so comfortable - it’s no wonder they have a real A-list following.

For autumn the shoe has had a seasonal makeover and now come in nude, as well as more practical leather for when the weather turns. But, it’s the Balla crystals we’re putting at the top of our wishlist. A comfy, alternative to heels for when the occasion calls for glam.

Beaufort & Blake

( Beaufort & Blake )

Presenting relaxed British style at its best, Beaufort & Blake is the place to visit for timeless classics that never go out of fashion – think country chic meets city casuals. Hardworking pieces made to integrate and last season after season.

The clothing store’s new transitional collection is made to be worn now as well as take you into autumn. Highlights for us, include the Lifford double cloth shirt crafted in breathable cheesecloth perfect for summer months, but also made for layering when the temperatures drop.

A high-quality sweatshirt, like their bestselling rugby style Kittisford half button sweat, is ideal as an all-seasons staple. Now available in a vintage mauve, make this a new buy and it will quickly become an old favourite.

And saving the favourite until last, the Walshaw embroidered denim dress will take you from day to night for easy dressing.

Luca Faloni

( Luca Faloni )

Luca Faloni epitomises refined elegance and exceptional quality in menswear.

Renowned for its use of luxurious materials, the brand specialises in premium staples like cashmere, brushed cotton shirts, and linen essentials. The company sources from Italian producers and collaborates with artisans across different regions of Italy to not only ensure maximum quality but also artisan authenticity.

Each piece reflects impeccable craftsmanship and timeless style, offering both comfort and sophistication. Perfect for the office or casual occasions, Luca Faloni seamlessly blends versatility with elegance.

The Forte Linen Shirt is a best seller, especially popular for its lightweight and breathable fabric. Made from 100% Italian linen, it’s perfect for warmer climates and effortlessly combines style with relaxed elegance.

L’Estrange London

( L’estrange London )

L’Estrange London is a British brand known for its refined, versatile menswear.

Their flagship 24 Trouser embodies their design philosophy with a sleek, tailored fit and premium materials, prioritising exceptional comfort. Available in various cuts, including slim and regular, the trousers are crafted from high-quality, breathable fabrics such as wool blends and technical fibres.

The brand has now expanded its catalogue to include summer suiting, sweatshirts, and hoodies, all with a focus on comfort and effortless style, maintaining their commitment to quality and practicality in every piece.

Meller

( Meller )

Combining modern design with durability, Meller is a fashionable eyewear brand offering stylish and highly affordable sunglasses, with high-quality materials and eco-friendly practices that deliver exceptional value.

The brand features both modern and classic frames for all occasions, and often offers a 2-for-1 deal, making it a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

The Kubu sunglasses series is notable for its minimalist design and contemporary aesthetic, this line features a sleek rectangular frame made from high-quality materials like polycarbonate and stainless steel.

Oliver Cabell

( OLIVER CABELL )

Oliver Cabell is a luxury footwear and accessory brand known for its commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and ethical production by offering a range of stylish, handcrafted shoes and leather goods.

The Low 1 stands out for its meticulous craftsmanship, with each pair made in Italy and finished with hand-stitched details. The sneaker’s clean lines and versatile style make it a popular choice for those who appreciate quality footwear that can be dressed up or down. Available in various classic colors like white, black, and grey, the Low 1 is favored for its combination of luxury materials, comfort, and understated elegance.

Oliver Cabell fuses design with traditional techniques and prides itself on using premium materials and transparent sourcing practices, ensuring both luxury and sustainability.

Despite using the same high-quality materials as other premium brands, they offer more affordable options, making high-end luxury footwear more accessible.

WAHTS

( WAHTS )

Frustrated by the absence of comfortable yet sophisticated menswear, husband and wife team Ulex and Karin Kostense left their corporate jobs to launch WAHTS in 2012, a brand that blends luxury menswear with contemporary sportswear, designed for men who value independence and versatility.

Their philosophy centres on creating comfortable, high-quality fashion that suits a modern lifestyle, integrating work, travel, and play.

Emphasising premium craftsmanship by collaborating with specialised factories in Portugal, their collections are sophisticated, yet functional - catering to a global audience that appreciates understated luxury and refined style.

Collars & Co

( Collars & Co )

Collars & Co. was born out of frustration with the daily grind of wearing dress shirts under sweaters and jackets in NYC.

Tired of sacrificing comfort for style, they set out to create a buttery soft polo with a classic English spread collar, finding the perfect factory, fabric, and designer along the way.

Their big break came when founder Justin Baer pitched on Shark Tank. The sharks were wowed by the innovative design and rapid growth, sparking a bidding war that ended with Mark Cuban and Peter Jones backing the brand. This high-profile endorsement not only validated their vision but also catapulted the brand into the limelight, attracting a wider audience and solidifying its reputation.

Today, Collars & Co. is on a mission to deliver clothing that’s both incredibly stylish and supremely comfortable, offering a fresh alternative to traditional dress shirts for both men and women.

London Sock Co

( London Sock Company )

Founded in 2013, London Sock Co. is a premium British brand specializing in high-quality socks designed to elevate personal everyday style. Worn by a range of celebrities like Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and Benedict Cumberbatch, their socks are favored for their unique blend of elegance, practicality and comfort.

For those seeking classic sophistication, the Simply Sartorial collection features timeless, solid-colored socks in shades like Rich Burgundy and Earl Grey, while collections like the Spot of Style add a playful touch with polka dot patterns.

Additionally, the brand offers gift sets like the Designer Collection, which include a curated selection of their most popular designs, making it an ideal gift for any gentleman.

Forét

( Forét )

The inspiration for Forét (inspired by french for ‘forest’) grew from a love for nature-inspired design by Jeppe Christensen and Jesper Dahl, who founded the Danish clothing brand in 2014 with a key focus on sustainability.

The brand stands out for its use of eco-friendly materials, such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics, and its commitment to ethical production practices. Forét’s aesthetic is deeply rooted in outdoor life, with designs that feature earthy tones and minimalist styles, creating a timeless appeal.

Among its best-selling products are the Noon Hoodie, known for its durability and soft, brushed interior made from organic cotton. The Loch Polo Knit Shirt is another favorite, appreciated for its minimalist design and comfortable fit, making it an essential everyday item. The Pine Sweatshirt, with its subtle embroidery and relaxed fit, is also popular for its versatility and comfort.

Together, these products embody Forét’s philosophy of blending simplicity with sustainability.