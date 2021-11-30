Layering up is key when the cold takes hold, and a thick flannel shirt is one of the best tools for the job.

This brushed-cotton garment is known for its warmth, durability and style – a winning formula that has earned it a diverse following, from grizzled outdoorsmen to inner-city hipsters; gold-rush prospectors to Seattle grungers.

The flannel shirt has remained steadfast over centuries, transcending time and trends. Today, it’s just as relevant as ever, and if there isn’t already at least one of them hanging proudly in your wardrobe, now is the perfect time to do something about it.

How we tested

We’ve been wading through a mountain of flannel shirts from some of the best brands around to compile a list of what we feel are the best options available. Our criteria were simple: to make the cut, each shirt had to represent good value for money, be extremely well put together, look the part, or all of the above.

We were paying particular attention to fit, quality and weight of the fabric, and price. We wanted to include shirts for every budget that were relatively thick and warm, but also easy to layer on top of. From cutting-edge Japanese fashion to good old-fashioned American workwear, these were the best we found.

The best flannel shirts for 2021 are:

Uniqlo flannel shirt Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 A classic buffalo-check flannel shirt is one of menswear’s true staples. This red-and-black style first sprung up on shirts in the mid-1800s and has since found its way out of the woods of North America and into the mainstream, having stopped off at its fair share of youth subcultures en route. This one from Uniqlo is nice and soft, not too thick, fits beautifully, and, perhaps best of all, rings in at under 25 quid. Buy now £ 24.90 , Uniqlo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Fjällräven Canada shirt Best: For durability Rating: 9/10 In our opinion, Fjällräven should always be the first port of call for anyone seeking hard-wearing outdoor gear that puts durability to the fore. With its thick fabric, strategically placed G-1000 (the brand’s signature tough-as-nails canvas) reinforcements and roomy fit, the Canada shirt is a prime example of what the Swedish brand does so well. It’s simply a solid piece of kit that’s built for the long haul… just make sure to size down for the perfect fit. Buy now £ 145 , Fjallraven.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Patagonia fjord shirt Best: For layering under Rating: 9/10 If it’s thick, weighty and oversized you’re after, then look no further. This beefy flannel from Californian outdoor heavyweight Patagonia is just the right fit for throwing on over a hoodie without being too bulky to layer on top of. It’s quite long in the body, which may not be to everyone’s liking, but we found it quite handy for an added bit of backside protection on cold days when out and about. Buy now £ 76.50 , Workingclassheroes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Portuguese Flannel St. Patrick stripe shirt Best: Striped flannel Rating: 8/10 The clue is in the name. Portuguese flannel is a brand devoted to making proper flannel shirts and doing it all in Portugal. The country is famous for its textiles and when you pull one of these things on it’s not hard to see why. We love the combination of colours on this horizontal-stripe shirt, which goes great with dark denim or navy chinos, injecting a little splash of colour into otherwise muted winter outfits. Buy now £ 93.11 , Portugeseflannel.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Needles rebuild seven cuts flannel Best: For making a statement Rating: 8/10 Yes, it costs £219, but what you’re really getting here is seven shirts, not one. OK, that’s a bit of a stretch, but if you’re into weird and wonderful Japanese fashion then this shirt from Needles is still a solid investment. The best part? Because these shirts are made of multiple different flannels stitched together by hand, no two are alike. That means that in the unlikely event you bump into someone wearing the same shirt as you, they still won’t actually be wearing the same shirt as you. Peace of mind for style-conscious shoppers, we’re sure. Buy now £ 219 , Goodhoodstore.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Beams plus multi pattern shirt Best: Patchwork flannel Rating: 8/10 If you like the look of Needles’ eye-catching patchwork flannels but might struggle to muster the courage to leave the house in one, this subtler option from Beams might be the answer. Featuring a mix of different check patterns, this shirt from the Harajuku brand makes a great focal point for an outfit while adding a pop (or a few pops) of colour. Sizing is typically Japanese, so we’d recommend going one up from your usual. Buy now £ 65 , Thehipstore.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Barbour priestcliffe tailored shirt Best: Colourblock flannel Rating: 8/10 Anyone looking for a subtle alternative to the checkerboard madness that prevails in the world of flannel shirts should consider this understated alternative from Barbour. Cut from soft, brushed cotton and finished in a muted olive/beige colour, it’s great for minimalist outfits that don’t call for bright colours or bold patterns. We’d suggest teaming it up with off-white legwear, cuffed at the ankle, with a pair of brown derby shoes. Buy now £ 64.95 , Barbour.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Levi’s vintage clothing deluxe check shirt Best: Vintage-inspired flannel Rating: 8/10 They don’t make them like they used to… except that actually they do. In fact, that’s the whole idea behind Levi’s Vintage Clothing – a brand built around keeping the history of Levi’s alive through archive-inspired pieces and throwback styling. Take this shirt for example. It wouldn’t look at all out of place on a ranch in mid-century Oklahoma, nor would it raise any eyebrows in a South London pub. That’s precisely what we love about it – the fact it’s beautifully made and fits like a dream is just a bonus. Buy now £ 130 , Levi.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dickies Sacramento check flannel shirt Best: Workwear flannel Rating: 8/10 Dickies is one of a handful of brands that you’re just as likely to find in a skatepark as you are in a mechanic’s workshops. It’s an American workwear brand with crossover appeal, and has long been a streetwear staple here in the UK. In a heavyweight flannel with a striking blue check pattern, this shirt from the US brand is fully winter ready, whether you’re hitting stair rails or fixing knackered cars. And it looks pretty good with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers and canvas trainers too. Buy now £ 55 , Endclothing.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Burberry Somerton oversized check shirt Best: High-fashion flannel Rating: 8/10 Burberry’s iconic check has had its ups and downs over the years, but even Daniella Westbrook couldn’t ruin this oversized version. Granted, the shirt bearing it will set you back a hefty £350, but there’s an argument to be made that pieces like this hold their value well. Or at least that’s what you can tell yourself as you guiltily type your card details in and click “buy now”. Fit-wise, it’s all standard, so take your normal size and layer up with an overshirt and some winter-ready outerwear. Buy now £ 350 , Endclothing.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.