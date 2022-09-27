Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the cost-of-living crisis and escalating energy bills, many of us are looking for innovative ways to stay warm this winter without turning the heating on. Enter: hooded and sleeved blankets.

Fleece-lined throws have been praised by shoppers and money experts alike – including Martin Lewis – as a means to keep costs down, and ward off the cold. And while Lewis didn’t specify a brand, one blanket in particular has gone viral: Oodie.

Australia’s Oodie became a cult sensation during lockdown, when comfort was top priority, and now, its hooded blankets are set to be one of this winter’s most coveted buys. Essentially an oversized fluffy hoodie, the brand’s wearable blankets are being lauded as a cost-effective way to keep you toasty.

But with its £59 price tag (currently reduced from £84), Oodie’s throws aren’t the most pocket-friendly of purchases. So, when M&S dropped a Percy Pig-themed hooded blanket, it naturally went straight to the top of our winter wish lists.

Costing just £25 and available in small and large sizes, M&S’s pink throw-on blanket is the perfect way to stay warm while keeping costs down. Here’s everything you need to know, including another affordable alternative from Amazon.

Read more:

M&S adults’ fleece Percy Pig hooded blanket: £25, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Less than half the price of Oodie’s hooded blanket, M&S’s £25 design features the high-street giant’s much-loved Percy Pig character.

Designed with a cute face on the hood, accompanied by a squishy, raised nose and ears, the pink throw has a kangaroo pocket (and comes complete with a curly tail!) – just like an Oodie, perfect for keeping hands warm or storing essentials.

Available in small and large sizes, you can decide which fit is best for you. A great substitute for turning on the heating this winter, M&S’s oversized hooded blanket is the perfect cold-weather companion.

Buy now

Amazon Sienna extra-long oversized blanket hoodie wearable throw: £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Costing less than £25, Sienna’s oversized hooded blanket is a steal. Featuring a kangaroo pocket, enveloping hood and soft sleeves, the cosy design is made from soft polyester with a sherpa fleece inner lining.

Buy now

Oodie, grey: Was £84, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk

(Oodie)

If you’re looking to invest in the real deal, you can save £25 on Oodie’s viral hooded throw as part of the brand’s autumn sale. Made from warm sherpa fleece on the inside and “buttery-soft” Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside, the throw promises to be plush, warm and cosy.

According to Oodie, “one size fits most” and the vegan and cruelty-free blanket is based on a 6XL hoodie sizing – so you can rest assured it will be a cocooning fit.

From sofa naps to movie nights, the Oodie claims to have you covered – and its warming credentials are more important than ever this winter, as bills continue to soar.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on blankets, try the links below:

Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets