The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S is selling an Oodie-inspired Percy Pig hooded blanket for keeping warm this winter
Money expert Martin Lewis has recommended wearable throws to help keep energy costs down
With the cost-of-living crisis and escalating energy bills, many of us are looking for innovative ways to stay warm this winter without turning the heating on. Enter: hooded and sleeved blankets.
Fleece-lined throws have been praised by shoppers and money experts alike – including Martin Lewis – as a means to keep costs down, and ward off the cold. And while Lewis didn’t specify a brand, one blanket in particular has gone viral: Oodie.
Australia’s Oodie became a cult sensation during lockdown, when comfort was top priority, and now, its hooded blankets are set to be one of this winter’s most coveted buys. Essentially an oversized fluffy hoodie, the brand’s wearable blankets are being lauded as a cost-effective way to keep you toasty.
But with its £59 price tag (currently reduced from £84), Oodie’s throws aren’t the most pocket-friendly of purchases. So, when M&S dropped a Percy Pig-themed hooded blanket, it naturally went straight to the top of our winter wish lists.
Costing just £25 and available in small and large sizes, M&S’s pink throw-on blanket is the perfect way to stay warm while keeping costs down. Here’s everything you need to know, including another affordable alternative from Amazon.
Read more:
M&S adults’ fleece Percy Pig hooded blanket: £25, Marksandspencer.com
Less than half the price of Oodie’s hooded blanket, M&S’s £25 design features the high-street giant’s much-loved Percy Pig character.
Designed with a cute face on the hood, accompanied by a squishy, raised nose and ears, the pink throw has a kangaroo pocket (and comes complete with a curly tail!) – just like an Oodie, perfect for keeping hands warm or storing essentials.
Available in small and large sizes, you can decide which fit is best for you. A great substitute for turning on the heating this winter, M&S’s oversized hooded blanket is the perfect cold-weather companion.
Amazon Sienna extra-long oversized blanket hoodie wearable throw: £23.99, Amazon.co.uk
Costing less than £25, Sienna’s oversized hooded blanket is a steal. Featuring a kangaroo pocket, enveloping hood and soft sleeves, the cosy design is made from soft polyester with a sherpa fleece inner lining.
Oodie, grey: Was £84, now £59, Theoodie.co.uk
If you’re looking to invest in the real deal, you can save £25 on Oodie’s viral hooded throw as part of the brand’s autumn sale. Made from warm sherpa fleece on the inside and “buttery-soft” Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside, the throw promises to be plush, warm and cosy.
According to Oodie, “one size fits most” and the vegan and cruelty-free blanket is based on a 6XL hoodie sizing – so you can rest assured it will be a cocooning fit.
From sofa naps to movie nights, the Oodie claims to have you covered – and its warming credentials are more important than ever this winter, as bills continue to soar.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on blankets, try the links below:
Looking for more ways to keep warm this winter? We’ve rounded up the best electric blankets
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.