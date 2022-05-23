Very few have made it to the style icon status that Harry Styles holds. In fact, it’s hard to think of anyone who influences such a wide range of people of all ages, styles and gender.

There is an increasingly shrinking list of things the As It Was singer won’t wear, regularly sporting anything from sweater vests to cowboy slacks.

But, taking a break from sell-out shows and magazine covers, the singer has joined a star-studded roster of past guests – including Orlando Bloom, Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John – to make an appearance on CBeebies bedtime stories.

He’ll settle down to read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street (£14.40, Amazon.co.uk) to children across the globe tonight. And one thing that caught fan’s eyes – aside from the classic yellow Ikea Strandom chair (£229, Ikea.com) – was his choice in pyjamas.

Sadly, Harry’s seem to be a custom Gucci pair, according to superfan Style’s style tracker Harryfashionarchive.com, but we’ve found the next best spotty pyjamas for you to buy now below.

Paul Smith unisex polka dot pyjama top and bottoms: £240, Paulsmith.com

Paul Smith excels at creating classic cuts and long-lasting style staples, so this pyjama set, although on the expensive side, is sure to see you through many a night for years to come. Made from 100 per cent cotton it’s lightweight and breathable while the top features two patch pockets and tonal piping trims for a luxurious finish. The bottoms also have a drawstring adjustable waist for comfort. Available in 16 shades of coloured spots and stripes, we’re sure you’re favourite colour is in there somewhere.

Charles Tyrwhitt printed dot pyjama bottoms: £39.95, Charlestyrwhitt.com

For those after more casual nightwear, but still partial to polka dots, these Charles Tyrwhitt PJ bottoms are great paired back with a simple white, grey or black T-shirt. Made from 100 per cent cotton poplin they’re lightweight and breathable, meaning you shouldn’t sweat too much, and they’ve also been shaped with comfort in mind with a drawstring closure.

M&S pure cotton polka dot print pyjama set: £32, Marksandspencer.com

Many people’s go-to for underwear, nightwear and basic buys, M&S of course has a great spotted PJ option. Much more muted than Harry Styles’ brown and blue option, this classic cut is more subtle in navy and white, with a button-up top and functional fly on the bottoms.

Amazon global mens pyjamas set: From £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

Also made from 100 per cent cotton, this pyjama set from Amazon is a little bit bolder than your standard polka dot pattern with a small square tile style print. Three pockets sit on the front of the shirt, meaning you can carry all your night-time essentials around the house, and the drawstring bottoms create an added layer of comfort.

M&S cotton rich polka dot pyjama top and bottoms: £54.50, Marksandspencer.com

For anyone after a super subtle nod to the trend, this black print pyjama set is a great option. With dots so small it could be mistaken for a check print, it’s more of a modern twist on the classic design. Made from a blend of cotton and tencel, it’s even better at wicking away moisture and sweat as you sleep and less susceptible to bacterial growth too. Please note the top and bottoms are sold seperately.

