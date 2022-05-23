Harry Styles has added many strings to his bow since those early X Factor days, from being part of one of the world’s most popular boy bands to launching a successful solo career and even becoming an actor.

And now the “Watermelon Sugar” singer is using his soothing Mancunian accent to help the nation’s children get to sleep by appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Following in the footsteps of the Duchess of Cambridge, Tom Hardy, Ryan Reynolds and Dolly Parton, Harry is the latest famous face to settle down and read one of his favourite books during the BBC slot, which has become a family favourite in recent years.

For his appearance, the former One Direction star will read In Every House, On Every Street, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine (£14.40, Amazon.co.uk).

Want to know when the episode airs or how you can grab a copy of the beloved children’s book so you can read along? We’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know.

Read more:

When will Harry Styles be on ‘Bedtime Stories’?

Harry Styles’s episode of Bedtime Stories will be on television at 6.50pm on Monday 23 May on CBeebies. Don’t worry if you miss out though, as the episode will also be available to catch up on via BBC iPlayer.

For the episode, Harry is going to be wearing his very best pair of pyjamas and will introduce the story saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

What book will he be reading?

Harry is set to read In Every House, On Every Street, which was written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

The children’s book, which was first published in 2019, is described as a “heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them”.

"Throughout the young narrator’s house, there is laughter, games, fun, and love," the book’s blurb reads. "Mum and Dad teach the children to bake together. They all spend time singing or just talking quietly. And the children learn to say ‘I’m sorry’ and how to clean up after playtime is done. In every house, on every street... there is laughter and tears. There are friends. There is family. And there is love."

Where can I buy a copy of the book?

Owing to its popularity – and possibly the fact that Harry Styles has now been revealed as a fan – it’s pretty tricky to get hold of a copy of In Every House, On Every Street, but the good news is that we’ve managed to track it down.

(Tiger Tales)

If you’re looking to snap the book up in time for the episode, we recommend heading over to Amazon, where you can grab a copy (£14.40, Amazon.co.uk) with free, speedy delivery if you’re a Prime member. It’s also eligible for free click and collect from Amazon pick up locations.

Alternatively, the book is listed at Waterstones (£11.99, Waterstones.com) too, but it is currently sold out online. You can sign up to be notified via email when it’s back in stock or, if you just can’t wait, try heading down to your local store to see if they have a copy.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on audio books, try the link below:

Looking for more literary inspiration for your little ones? Check out our round-up of books that will take you straight back to childhood