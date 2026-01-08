These days, olive oil is one of the more wince-inducing essentials we’re adding to shopping baskets. Indeed, a standard bottle has jumped in price by more than 110 per cent in recent years so, when a litre of the “liquid gold” can make up as much as £20 of our weekly haul, it matters more than ever that we're glugging our way through something worth the spend.

Sitting at the top of the olive oil hierarchy, we have extra virgin olive oil (EVOO). This is essentially pure olive juice, extracted using a cold-press method that ensures temperatures never exceed 27C. To maintain freshness and preserve flavour and nutrients, the olives must also be pressed within 72 hours of harvesting. You also have lighter or “pure” oils, which are typically less expensive.

To meet the EVOO standard, the oil must be completely unrefined. Much like wine, it reflects its origin, with flavour and aroma varying depending on where it’s grown. That said, it doesn’t improve with age and is best used within two years of harvest. To protect it from light damage, opt for dark or tinted bottles rather than clear ones, and store them somewhere cool and shaded. Unless you use it frequently, oversized bottles are best avoided.

Beyond its quality credentials, EVOO is also highly regarded for its health benefits. It’s rich in monounsaturated fats, the kind found in foods like avocados and nuts, and research links it to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and other health conditions. It’s also packed with polyphenols, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Not sure which bottle to choose? I’ve been dipping, sipping and pouring olive oils that can be found at the supermarket, to set them apart on taste, quality and value for money. Keep reading for my favourites, or, for more recommendations, head to our review of the best supermarket wines, best supermarket whiskies and best supermarket pizzas ahead of your weekly shop.

The best supermarket olive oils for 2026 are:

Best overall – Asda Extra Special Greek Koroneiki extra virgin olive oil: £7, Asda.com

How I tested

I followed the traditional method of olive oil tasting ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I tested 15 bottles of extra virgin olive oils from supermarkets to whittle it down to the best seven. To do this, I followed the traditional method of tasting by pouring the oil into a glass, warming it up with my hands, cupping my hand over the top and then taking a big sniff, then a sip. Like wine, it's held at the front of the mouth, and then you suck air into your mouth so that the oil reaches the back of your mouth too. But I also tried each one by dipping bread into it.

Alongside taste and aroma, I considered versatility and value for money. I also noted quality and whether they had PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) status (they have a very specific taste, owing to the region they’re made in).

