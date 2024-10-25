The Adidas x Wales Bonner winter 2024 collaboration has landed – here’s what to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Adidas has a fashion following unlike any other sportswear brand. Trainers from the label are just as ubiquitous on the front row of fashion week as Gucci or Loewe, while the gazelle and samba styles are beloved by everyone from Bella Hadid to Harry Styles.

The brand has gone from a running shoe maker to a street-style powerhouse. From its Cool Britannia moment in the Nineties to recent collaborations with the likes of Stella McCartney and Khaite, Adidas’s vintage aesthetic has never faded from fashion.

But it’s the brand’s longtime collaboration with Wales Bonner that’s proved most covetable. Grace Wales Bonner’s eponymous label is known for her seamless blending of sportswear and tailoring, so her collections for Adidas are a match made in fashion heaven.

From structured tracksuits to crochet vests and croc-embossed crossbody bags, the new drop for winter 2024 continues the theme of elevated athleisure. The trainers are always the star of the show, with the latest collection favouring streamlined silhouettes and contrasting textures.

The ever-popular sambas have been reimagined with croc-effect overlays, suede and knitted detailing while the chunky superstar trainers from your school days have been reconceptualised for wearing in 2024.

The sports brand’s repeated collaborations with Wales Bonner are notorious for selling out in mere days. The full collection is available via the Adidas Confirmed app for members while trainers and bags can be purchased from Net-a-Porter – here’s everything we’re shopping from Adidas x Wales Bonner winter 2024.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Millennium paneled suede and croc-effect leather sneakers: £220, Net-a-porter.com

The samba millennium low tops debuted in 2009 but Wales Bonner has breathed fresh life into the decade-old shoe for winter 2024. Vintage football shoes have inspired the design, but the suede finish and croc-overlays make it a trainer for the fashion heads. Elevated by the bold mustard yellow colouring and navy blue, the trainers feature knitted stitching around the heel tab and a contrasting red interior.

Adidas x Wales Bonner samba millennium panelled croc-effect and metallic leather sneakers: £220, Net-a-porter.com

Metallic trainers are big news this season and this Adidas x Wales Bonner style is sure to sell out. The samba millennium design boasts a low-top silhouette and streamlined feel, complete with a thin rubber sole. Made from ecru leather with a silver finish, it’s imbued with Wales Bonner’s signature look thanks to the tonal-brown croc-effect leather overlays. A statement shoe for winter ensembles, keep the styling simple with denim and chunky knits.

Adidas x Wales Bonner small embossed croc-effect leather shoulder bag: £300, Net-a-porter.com

A standout accessory from the new Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration, this shoulder bag will instantly elevate your winter looks. The croc-effect finish ties it into the rest of the capsule, complete with a vintage embossed “Trefoil” logo, retro-inspired contrasting topstitching and sleek silver-tone hardware. Adding extra versatility when styling, you can carry it crossbody thanks to the adjustable shoulder strap or carry it as a clutch. Though compact, there is enough space for all your essentials with a zip fastening keeping valuables secure.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Bonner Superstar croc-effect leather sneakers: £240, Net-a-porter.com

Proving that all things come back around, the new Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration features a reimagining of the Adidas superstar trainers. Everyone had a pair circa 2012 but the style had fallen out of fashion, until now. Characterised by their chunky silhouette, the new trainers are crafted from leather with fresh, vintage-inspired detailing. There’s whipstitching along the heel tab and the brand’s signature three stripes, as well as subtle croc-effect overlays and textured rubber toe caps.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba OG glossed croc-effect and woven leather sneakers: £250, Net-a-porter.com

A hero style for autumn, the Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration has put another spin on the OG samba style in the winter 2024 collection. The recognisable low-profile shoe is made from glossed croc-effect leather with chunky topstitching at the heels and the classic ecru three stripes detailing. Available in a pleasing tan colourway or navy with ecru stripes, the shoes are coming soon to Net-a-Porter so sign up with your email to avoid missing out.

