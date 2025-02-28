Best Shark deals on cordless vacuums, hair tools and more

As the UK's bestselling vacuum cleaner brand, Shark has continued to impress consumers over the years, with exciting releases of premium household products that are both hardworking and competitively priced. For the steadfast Shark fans out there, and those new to the brand, we’ve got a treat in store for you. Our savvy deal hunters have been busy sourcing the best Shark deals and discount codes, so that you can enjoy the brand’s award-winning tech for less.

Although their vacuums are among the brand’s top selling products, there is so much more to Shark. The flexstyle launched in 2022 and has been a go-to product for those wishing to achieve salon-worthy hair, thanks to its abilities as a multi-styling tool. When shopping for an upgrade on your cordless vacuum, we can’t promise that you won’t be sucked in by Shark’s fans, air purifiers, robot vacuums, and even its impressive LED face mask.

Whether you’re successfully sold on the latest Shark launch or a bestselling favourite, keep reading for our tips and tricks of how to shop the brand’s best deals.

If you're not already registered to receive Shark emails, you're missing out. Subscribing to these emails will ensure you're one of the first to hear about the brand's exciting launches, and believe us, you'll want to keep your eyes on what Shark has in store. But a perk better than being in the know, is the 10 per cent discount that you get on your first purchase when you sign up.

With the discount, we’d make a beeline straight for the Shark cryoglow under eye cooling and LED face mask, which comes in two colourways: a baby blue and a pastel-toned lilac, and will have just shy of £30 off with the 10 per cent saving (was £299.99, now £269.99, Sharkclean.co.uk). When our beauty expert, Daisy Lester, tested the device, she said that “the results are instant, with the area looking brightened and tighter”.

( Shark )

Currently, you can also save 10 per cent on selected Shark flexstyles, like the 5-in-1 air styler and hairdryer with a storage case (was £299.99, now £269.99, Sharkclean.co.uk). While not all the models are reduced, the build your own system, smoothstyle bundle and flexstyle sparkle all feature in the savings.

Last but not least, we have to pay some attention to the fantastic savings on vacuum cleaners right now. If you’re prepping for the annual spring clean, and could do with arming yourself with a nifty new device, take a look at the epic deals at Shark. The Shark anti hair wrap cordless upright pet vacuum (was £429.99, now £299.99, Sharkclean.co.uk) has a handy 60 minute run time, with powerful suction on all floors to pick up pet hair and fur that finds itself all over the house.

How we find the best discount codes

Our dedicated team of shopping experts at The Independent are always on the lookout for the best discount codes, deals and offers. We scour the web and work with retailers to secure the latest voucher codes and exclusive savings, so you’ll always find a fantastic deal here.

Why you can trust us

To help you shop better, we’ve made it our mission to bring you deals that will allow you to spend your money wisely. Our team have years of experience when it comes to sourcing the very best deals, and know an epic saving from a dud discount. We also only bring you deals on brands that we trust, so you can make purchases that will really make a difference.

Fancy a few more bargains? Check out our dedicated deals section