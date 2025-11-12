10 best bronzers for mature skin that deliver a sun-kissed glow

If you thought bronzers weren’t for mature skin, think again. One of the hardest-working products you can add to your makeup bag, the best bronzers will add warmth and dimension to your complexion, bringing it to life.

There’s a formulation and shade to suit every age, skin type, and tone. My advice is to start by deciding what type of bronzer works best for you and what finish you prefer.

Cream bronzers are especially great for mature skin, as they moisturise, create a natural or radiant finish, and are easy to control and build.

Liquid bronzers are the newest generation of bronzers. While they may look intimidating to use, they’re anything but. They’re sheer, buildable and beginner-friendly to use. The best are also infused with hydrating ingredients, making them a top choice for mature skin.

Lastly, more traditional powders are most likely to sit in fine lines, so be careful with these. You can trust the exceptional powders below. They’re best for combination skin or excess oil from hormonal changes.

The best bronzers for mature skin for 2025 are:

Best overall – Chanel les beiges healthy glow bronzing cream: £50, Harveynichols.com

Best budget buy – Max Factor miracle pure golden glow bronzer: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best all-over bronzer – Dr Hauschka translucent bronzing tint: £22, Amazon.co.uk

Best multipurpose bronzer – Makeup by Mario softsculpt transforming skin enhancer: £35, Sephora.co.uk

Best for glow – Benefit hoola wave bronzing balm: £33, Boots.com

How I tested

I tested cream, powder and liquid bronzers to find the best ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’m an experienced beauty editor with all the typical signs of ageing of someone in their 40s, particularly fine lines and loss of radiance. I wear bronzer all year round, as it awakens my pale, tired complexion and makes me look healthier, so you’ll be pushed to find me a formulation I haven’t tried. When testing, I looked out for the application, the look and feel, longevity and finally the value for money. But I’ve detailed my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.