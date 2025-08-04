Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

We’re spoiled for choice with doctor-developed skincare: Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Dr. Dennis Gross, and 111Skin are just some of the popular brands rooted in their founders' medical expertise. However, before all these popular skincare brands came along, Murad was ahead of its time.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad was among the first dermatologists to start selling clinical skincare products to the general public. Today, his anti-ageing products are so well-loved and trusted that Murad is the number one dermatologist-founded skincare brand in the States.

The brand’s marketing makes much of the claim that it only uses “scientifically proven formulas” to create its products, but it’s hard to measure up to that promise. When I saw that the brand launched a range of four new SPF moisturisers, with a high level of sunscreen and high-performance actives, I had to see if it really lived up to the hype.

Leading the pack is the Murad superactive moisturiser SPF50: brightening, an update to the essential-C day moisturise SPF30 (£69, Marksandspencer.com) with a new formula and a new look. This vitamin C-loaded day cream promises to act like a 3-in-1 moisturiser, skin-brightener and sunscreen all in one, and it certainly lives up to the claim. It’s so good it’s earned itself the top spot in my guide to the best anti-ageing day creams.

How I tested

I trialled the formula for six weeks ( Sabine Wiesel )

To put the new SPF moisturiser to the test, I’ve been trialling it for six weeks in place of my daily serum, moisturiser and SPF. This was through two heat waves when UV levels were high. During testing, I assessed the moisturiser using the following criteria.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist with years of experience trialling and recommending skincare to IndyBest readers. As a woman in her 40s, she has reviewed plenty of neck creams, retinol eye creams and similar products formulated to address the signs of ageing, such as fine lines, dullness and dark spots. With this in mind, she knows which actives to look for, and has a wealth of relevant testing experience. Having tried many anti-ageing day creams for our round-up of the best, Sabine named Murad’s superactive moisturiser SPF50 the best on test. This is her full, honest review.