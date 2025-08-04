The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
It takes a lot to impress a mature skin beauty writer – but this anti-ageing cream won me over
The fast-acting formula is a moisturiser, skin-brightener and sunscreen in one
We’re spoiled for choice with doctor-developed skincare: Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Dr. Dennis Gross, and 111Skin are just some of the popular brands rooted in their founders' medical expertise. However, before all these popular skincare brands came along, Murad was ahead of its time.
Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad was among the first dermatologists to start selling clinical skincare products to the general public. Today, his anti-ageing products are so well-loved and trusted that Murad is the number one dermatologist-founded skincare brand in the States.
The brand’s marketing makes much of the claim that it only uses “scientifically proven formulas” to create its products, but it’s hard to measure up to that promise. When I saw that the brand launched a range of four new SPF moisturisers, with a high level of sunscreen and high-performance actives, I had to see if it really lived up to the hype.
Leading the pack is the Murad superactive moisturiser SPF50: brightening, an update to the essential-C day moisturise SPF30 (£69, Marksandspencer.com) with a new formula and a new look. This vitamin C-loaded day cream promises to act like a 3-in-1 moisturiser, skin-brightener and sunscreen all in one, and it certainly lives up to the claim. It’s so good it’s earned itself the top spot in my guide to the best anti-ageing day creams.
How I tested
To put the new SPF moisturiser to the test, I’ve been trialling it for six weeks in place of my daily serum, moisturiser and SPF. This was through two heat waves when UV levels were high. During testing, I assessed the moisturiser using the following criteria.
- Texture: I noted how the formula felt on the skin. Did it feel greasy and heavy, or was it more lightweight?
- Hydration: And, as a moisturiser, its formula should be hydrating, so I noted how hydrated my skin felt. Additionally, I assessed how well the formula sat beneath my make-up, and whether it left a white cast, as SPFs sometimes can.
- Results: I looked at how well the cream rejuvenated my skin. Specifically, whether it brightened and evened my skin tone, and had any effect on dark spots, as these are the effects the brand claims the product will have. At the same time, I noted any skin irritation.
- Ease of use: Murad has introduced new packaging, so I assessed if, and how, this helped with ease of application.
Murad superactive moisturiser SPF50 brightening
- Key ingredients: Vitamin C (3-O ethyl ascorbic acid), ceramides
- SPF: 50
- Size: 50ml
- Why we love it
- Antioxidant protection and sunscreen in one
- Lightweight texture, but deeply moisturises
- Brightens skin tone
- Fades the look of dark spots
- Take note
- May not be suitable if you have sensitive skin
The formula
Having been a long-term fan of Murad’s vitamin C cream, I can honestly say it’s gone from strength to strength.
Like all four new Murad face moisturisers, it’s had a high SPF upgrade, increasing from SPF30 to SPF50. Just as importantly, it’s a broad-spectrum formula, so it has a very high level of UVA protection, too.
The second big change is Murad has packed it with 10 times more vitamin C (the cream’s hero active) in the form of 3-O ethyl ascorbic acid. It’s a more stable and tolerable derivative of the active, so it’s less likely to go off or irritate the skin. It’s anecdotal, but it seems to work; I didn’t have any reactions or sensitivities to the product as I tested it.
Vitamin C is often referred to as the ‘holy grail of skincare’ because it does two clever things for our skin. The first is that it protects skin from damage that leads to premature ageing. It’s a powerful antioxidant protection from the free radicals formed when your skin is exposed to the sun or pollution – these break down the skin’s collagen, leading to fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, and loss of firmness.
As well as protection, this powerhouse active also has corrective benefits. It’s a proven skin brightener that fades pigmentation and dark spots by interrupting pigment production, giving you a more even skin tone. It also promotes the production of collagen, which leads to smoother-looking skin. Excitingly, there is also new evidence that suggests vitamin C helps age-related thinning of the skin.
The application
Across Murad’s extensive skincare line-up, you’ll see a variety of different packaging, but the face cream comes in a new tube. The new pump applicator means I could control how much I dispense and ensure none goes to waste.
The cream itself is beautifully lightweight; it absorbs in seconds, leaving skin instantly well-moisturised and leaving behind no signs of grease or a white cast. It does, however, leave a subtle dewy glow.
The result
My big criticism of Murad is that it’s pretty expensive, and this cream is no exception. However, this formula offers so many things in a single skincare step that I genuinely believe this is good value. It acts like an antioxidant serum, enriching moisturiser, sunscreen and even make-up primer – absorbing instantly and leaving behind a smooth canvas for coverage to go on top.
Its brightening benefits quickly take effect. There’s instant gratification with its slight glowy (not greasy) finish that perks up that dullness to skin that starts to happen in your 40s. However, my skin also started to look brighter the more and more I used it – I saw a noticeable difference after just 10 days, and even better results after a month and a half.
My dark spots were kept under control, even in sunny weather, and I even started to see a slight fade after using it for just a month. The only caveat here is the cream’s results when boosting collagen. Even after testing it for weeks, I have to give it longer before I can confirm if it boosts collagen.
Overall, however, it’s hard to fault. I love using this moisturiser; I feel assured that my complexion is getting the high UVA and UVB protection it needs to prevent further damage. It’s remarkable to achieve that with an undetectable sheer, lightweight formulation.
The verdict: Murad superactive moisturiser SPF50 brightening
Promising to be a 3-in-1 moisturiser, Murad’s superactive moisturiser SPF50 brightening is a multi-tasking product that delivers and then some, making it the IndyBest overall best anti-ageing day cream. The lightweight moisturiser provides a high standard of sun protection, packs a hydrating punch, and brightens dull skin with its sheer, luminous finish. It has instant benefits, but you get even more over time. It also primes the skin for a smoother make-up application with zero grease or whiteness. All in all, that’s a lot of return for a £55 investment.
