Medik8’s new vitamin C serum gave me a post-facial glow after one use

As a skincare-obsessed beauty editor, I’ve tested more than my fair share of serums. Although each formula claims to be exceptional in its own right, not all of them have managed to live up to their bold promises, particularly when it comes to vitamin C serums.

But the newly launched Medik8 C-Tetra advanced serum has already become a staple in my routine. I’ve often relied on Medik8 to deliver truly hardworking formulas. In fact, I’ve sworn by the brand’s crystal retinal formula (£69, Medik8.com) for the better part of the past three years, and not a single retinoid serum has managed to dethrone it from its spot in my routine. I’m already a fan of the brand’s science-backed, effective approach to skincare, particularly its ‘CSA’ philosophy, which focuses on vitamin C, sunscreen and vitamin A.

That said, the brand’s best-selling C-Tetra serums – both the original (£42, Medik8.com) and the luxe (£59, Medik8.com) versions – didn’t quite hit the mark, as the oily consistency didn’t pair well with my skin. So, when I first got wind that Medik8 was launching a new ‘advanced’ iteration – which is not only more effective but also features an entirely different gel-like texture – I was fascinated to see if there would be any improvements.

According to Dr Bibi Ghalaie, cosmetic physician, founder and medical director at the Doctor Bibi Clinic, what makes this serum stand out is its potency and stability. It has 20 per cent tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (a form of vitamin C), which is an impressive jump in concentration compared with the 7 per cent in the original C-Tetra, and 14 per cent in the C-Tetra luxe. “It’s rare to see such a powerful brightening treatment that also strengthens and supports skin health from within,” says Dr Ghalaie.

With this in mind, I’ve been on a mission to put the C-Tetra advanced serum to the test, having reviewed the formula for more than a month to give you the lowdown on everything worth knowing about this clever serum.

How I tested

As directed, I’ve been using the C-Tetra advanced formula every day as part of my morning skincare routine, applying the serum on a freshly cleansed face, right after using my replenishing toner. I applied two to three pumps before gently massaging the formula in and following up with moisturiser and an SPF – I used the Tatcha dewy skin cream (£67, Spacenk.com) and the Kate Somerville hydraKate illuminating SPF 50 drops (£39, Johnlewis.com).

I applied the serum every morning over the course of four weeks ( Denise Primbet )

To ensure a fair verdict, I haven’t swapped out any other steps in my routine for four weeks. I continued to use my usual skincare heroes, such as the Medik8 crystal retinal serum, which is my non-negotiable retinoid formula that I usually reach for as part of my night-time routine. I’ve also kept my supplement routine consistent, so I’d be able to pinpoint any changes or improvements as being due to the Medik8 vitamin C formula.

When testing the formula, I paid close attention to a number of factors, including consistency, scent, absorption, irritation and, most importantly, whether it actually ended up delivering the results I was hoping to achieve.

