The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
There’s up to £100 off Sonos smart speakers – here’s how to find the best deal
Save £100 on the Sonos Era 300 and find the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar for £899
If you've been eyeing up a Sonos smart speaker but wincing at the price tag, now might be the perfect moment to make your move. Amazon, Currys, and the official Sonos store have kicked off a massive sale, offering discounts of up to 28 per cent across the brand's most popular audio gear.
Deals include a £100 saving on the Sonos Era 300 (was £449, now £349, Currys.co.uk), one of the most popular mid-sized smart speakers in the Sonos range. You’ll also find savings on the smaller Sonos Era 100 (was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk) and the brand’s portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Roam 2 (was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk).
Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers for achieving multi-room audio at home, and despite a high-profile, botched update to the Sonos app in 2024, the brand has begun to rebuild its reputation by continuing to deliver well-made sound systems that are simple to install and control.
Kitting out your home with more than one Sonos speaker is still an investment, but if you’re expanding your multi-room audio setup or starting from scratch, this sale is your best opportunity to upgrade for less. You can find the discounts over at the official Sonos storefront, at Amazon and across most major online retailers.
Sonos Era 100: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk
The Sonos Era 100 replaced the Sonos One as the brand’s new go-to compact smart speaker. This isn't just a minor refresh. Sonos has re-engineered the Sonos Era 100 from scratch, now packing in true stereo sound from a single unit, thanks to dual-angled tweeters and a beefier woofer. The result is a surprisingly rich and room-filling audio experience from a speaker with a relatively small footprint, delivering crisp highs and a punchy bass that’s a clear step up from its predecessor.
Sonos Era 300: Was £449, now £349, Currys.co.uk
Within its cinched-hourglass design, the Sonos Era 300 packs an array of six drivers, including an upward-firing one engineered to deliver spatial audio and an immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Like its Era 100 sibling, connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and a USB-C line-in, alongside support for Trueplay tuning and voice assistants.
Sonos Arc Ultra: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk
Right now, there’s £100 off the best soundbar Sonos has ever made. My colleague Alex was impressed in his Sonos Arc Ultra review, saying “bass has been massively improved thanks to the sound motion technology, and dialogue is clearer than ever before. It’s sleeker, slimmer, more Android-friendly and, frankly, sounds absolutely epic. Now that the Sonos app is almost back to its best, I reckon it’s worth the upgrade.”
Looking for more audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers