Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you've been eyeing up a Sonos smart speaker but wincing at the price tag, now might be the perfect moment to make your move. Amazon, Currys, and the official Sonos store have kicked off a massive sale, offering discounts of up to 28 per cent across the brand's most popular audio gear.

Deals include a £100 saving on the Sonos Era 300 (was £449, now £349, Currys.co.uk), one of the most popular mid-sized smart speakers in the Sonos range. You’ll also find savings on the smaller Sonos Era 100 (was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk) and the brand’s portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Roam 2 (was £179, now £129, Amazon.co.uk).

Sonos makes some of the best smart speakers for achieving multi-room audio at home, and despite a high-profile, botched update to the Sonos app in 2024, the brand has begun to rebuild its reputation by continuing to deliver well-made sound systems that are simple to install and control.

Kitting out your home with more than one Sonos speaker is still an investment, but if you’re expanding your multi-room audio setup or starting from scratch, this sale is your best opportunity to upgrade for less. You can find the discounts over at the official Sonos storefront, at Amazon and across most major online retailers.

Sonos Era 100: Was £249, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

The Sonos Era 100 replaced the Sonos One as the brand’s new go-to compact smart speaker. This isn't just a minor refresh. Sonos has re-engineered the Sonos Era 100 from scratch, now packing in true stereo sound from a single unit, thanks to dual-angled tweeters and a beefier woofer. The result is a surprisingly rich and room-filling audio experience from a speaker with a relatively small footprint, delivering crisp highs and a punchy bass that’s a clear step up from its predecessor.

Sonos Era 300: Was £449, now £349, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

Within its cinched-hourglass design, the Sonos Era 300 packs an array of six drivers, including an upward-firing one engineered to deliver spatial audio and an immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Like its Era 100 sibling, connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and a USB-C line-in, alongside support for Trueplay tuning and voice assistants.

Sonos Arc Ultra: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

Right now, there’s £100 off the best soundbar Sonos has ever made. My colleague Alex was impressed in his Sonos Arc Ultra review, saying “bass has been massively improved thanks to the sound motion technology, and dialogue is clearer than ever before. It’s sleeker, slimmer, more Android-friendly and, frankly, sounds absolutely epic. Now that the Sonos app is almost back to its best, I reckon it’s worth the upgrade.”

Looking for more audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers