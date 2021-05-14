It’s hard to imagine now, but once upon a time, Apple’s AirPods were the laughing stock of the wireless earbuds scene. White things with long dangly stems coming out of your ears? Horrific. Never to be worn in the company of other people.

Then, within a month, everything changed. They began to fly off the shelves, spawning a successor in the form of the AirPods pro. Now seeing at least one person on the street with AirPods in their ears is a normal occurrence – a natural part of 2020s society.

But they’re also very Apple. Translation: expensive. If you’re a fan of the brand’s gadgets, then you’ll know that its products are rarely ever on sale. But today, the AirPods and AirPods pro have both been heavily discounted at Amazon.

In fact, they’ve both been slashed to their lowest prices ever. Right now, you can get the AirPods and AirPods pro for up to 24 per cent less than their original prices.

While it doesn’t look like prices on the iPhone or the AirPods max have been slashed – this is still Apple, after all – we’ve also compiled the top discounts currently available on the best phones, as well as the best deals on laptops and even the best deals on TVs for your perusal. But if you want to get a hold of the AirPods at rock-bottom cost, carry on reading.

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £189.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s ultra-premium in-ear true wireless buds are some of the best bits of audio gear that Apple has ever made. Right now, they’re at their lowest ever price, costing just £189.98 – that’s a massive 24 per cent saving.

In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds our reviewer said that they “offer one of the best noise-cancelling in any in-ear headphones” and that they “fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely”.

The AirPods pro have in-built active noise cancellation, a transparent listening mode and a wireless charging case that will have your AirPods juiced up for more than 24 hours. Of course, it’s also powered by the brand’s sweet, sweet H1 chip, which gives you access to “Hey Siri”, an increased range, and the ability to automatically switch between your devices. With £59 off, what more could you want?

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: Was £199, now £157, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s original AirPods might not have active noise cancellation or the transparency mode feature found on the AirPods pro, but that doesn’t mean the standard AirPods aren’t any good. They are only £157 right now – the lowest they have ever been – saving you £47 in total.

These are the second-generation buds, meaning they also come with the lush H1 chip. If you aren’t too bothered about active noise cancellation, then the second-gen AirPods are significantly cheaper than the pros and extremely worth your money. They come with the wireless charging case, but if you don’t mind plugging it in to charge, the AirPods with the wired charging case are also on sale for £123.99 (Amazon.co.uk).

