The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best MP3 players 2025: Top portable audio players tested by our expert
A dedicated digital audio player can change the way you listen to music – here are my top picks
- 1Best MP3 player overallActivo P1Read review£3992Best MP3 player for runningMighty 3Read review£119
- 3Best retro MP3 playerSnowsky echo miniRead review£49
You might be surprised to learn that MP3 players still exist. Not only that, but they’re popular with people who take their music seriously – the kind that roll their eyes at lossy Spotify streams and keep recommending you try Tidal.
MP3 players – or digital audio players, to give them their proper title – are also great for the gym and for running with, letting you continue to listen to your music and podcasts while leaving your bulky and expensive smartphone at home.
For audiophiles, dedicated players pack superior digital-to-analogue converters (DACs), higher power outputs and support for lossless audio formats to deliver truly high-resolution sound that your phone simply can't match. With the right player and decent pair of headphones, the songs you love can sound new again.
I’m a tech critic at The Independent, and here, I’ve rounded up a selection of the best MP3 and digital audio players around, from premium high-res audio players to budget-friendly options perfect for kids. My top pick? The Activo P1, which delivered impeccable sound quality and impressive specs.
Whether you want to rediscover your music library without the nagging distractions of a phone or you simply want the best possible sound quality on the go, keep reading for the MP3 players that will give your playlists a new lease of life.
How I tested
I’ve spent weeks testing various digital audio players. They’ve been used at home, in the office, and on walks and runs. When testing with high-end players, I listened using the wireless Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and the wired Sennheiser IE 100 in-ear monitors. This was my testing criteria:
- Sound quality: Listening to content across different genres (Brian Eno, Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, and many, many more) I considered sound fidelity (how accurately the players were able to reproduce the sound of what I was listening to), as well as sound detail and presentation across lows, mids and highs.
- Usability: I assessed ease of set up, including how easy it was to stream and sync content or manually transfer files. I also noted the battery life, ease of charging, and how I found navigating the interface.
- Build quality: I explored quality, size and portability. I also made a note of whether I could use them with wired and wireless earphones.
- Value for money: With prices for the MP3 players in this review stretching from £50 to just shy of £400, I made sure to assess to what extent their specs and quality were reflected in their price.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than ten years’ experience testing and reviewing the latest gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to audio gear, including headphones and digital audio players. After extensive research and real-world testing, from tinkering with settings to building playlists and running with them clipped to his clothes, Steve has done the legwork to bring you his thorough, unbiased and authentic review of the MP3 players he believes are worth your money.
The best MP3 players for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Activo P1: £399, Amazon.co.uk
- Best exercise companion – Mighty 3: £119.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best retro player – Snowsky Echo Mini: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
1Activo P1
- Best: MP3 player overall
- Storage: 64GB (expandable to 1.5TB)
- Formats: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, MQA
- Battery life: 20 hours
- Why we love it
- Impeccable audio quality
- Works with Android apps like Spotify and Tidal
- Support for up to 1.5TB of storage
- Take note
- Premium price
- 64GB internal storage is limiting
Activo is a sub-brand of the high-end audio company Astell&Kern, known for making ultra-premium digital audio players that cost thousands. For context, one of their most expensive MP3 players, the SP3000T, costs more than £3,000 (£3,199, Selfridges.com). At £399, the Activo P1 is hardly cheap, but it’s a relatively affordable alternative that still manages to pack in impressive specs for the price, including the same built-in amplifier found in Astell&Kern’s more expensive players.
A hi-res audio player, music streamer and DAC, the Activo P1 natively supports most audio file formats, from compressed MP3 to lossless, 32-bit FLAC. The Android-based software includes streaming apps like Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music, with the Play Store allowing you to add more. For offline play, there’s 64GB of built-in storage. That’s not much if you’re storing a lot of uncompressed audio, but the Activo P1 is expandable to 1.5TB with an SD card.
There’s support for aptX HD and LDAC over Bluetooth 5.3, so you can be certain you’re getting the best possible clarity when listening wirelessly, but to get pristine fidelity from your music library, you’ll naturally want to use a decent pair of wired headphones here. Similarly, you won’t feel the benefit when streaming from compressed sources like Spotify – it’s nice to have the option, though.
So, how does it sound? Excellent with the right headphones and a fat collection of hi-res, lossless tunes in your pocket. For those who want to tinker with the sound profile, the Activo P1 features highly tunable EQ, but out of the box, this audio player sounds superb. It’s more expansive, more detailed and noticeably more dynamic than your phone’s best efforts.
2Mighty 3
- Best: MP3 player for running
- Storage: 1,000+ songs
- Formats: Spotify Premium
- Battery life: 8 hours
- Why we love it
- Basically a modern-day iPod shuffle
- Compact and lightweight, with a clip for workouts
- Take note
- Only works with Spotify Premium
- Syncing process is fiddly to set up
If you’re still upset that Apple retired the iPod shuffle in 2017 – and you should be – then the Mighty 3 is here to ease your pain. Slightly larger than Apple’s discontinued mini-player, the screenless Mighty 3 is still small enough to clip to your clothing and lightweight enough to take out on long runs when you want to leave your phone at home.
There are a couple of foibles to consider. You can’t simply drop a bunch of MP3 files onto it; instead, you use the Mighty app to synchronise your music and podcasts with your Spotify Premium subscription, which, after all, is how most of us listen to music. Syncing can be a bit of a hassle, requiring you to build playlists of the stuff you want to listen to, but once you’ve set it up, the Mighty 3 can automatically update its playlists daily. Apple Music isn’t supported either – apparently Apple’s disdain for tiny square music players runs deep.
Also odd is that you charge the Mighty 3 through the audio jack, using an included USB-C to 3.5mm cable, which might now be the rarest cable in my desk drawer. The battery life is decent for such a small player, at eight hours of continuous listening.
Quirks aside, this is a cute little audio gadget that’s ideal for taking your music streaming offline, with storage for over 1,000 tracks and support for both wired and wireless earphones. The Mighty 3 is great for distraction-free workouts and those runs where you’d rather not have an £800 phone clattering around inside your pocket.
3Snowsky echo mini
- Best: Retro MP3 player
- Storage: 8GB (expandable to 256GB)
- Formats: DSD, WAV, FLAC, APE, MP3, M4A, OGG
- Battery life: 15 hours
- Why we love it
- Charming design
- Brilliant value
- Superb and detailed hi-res audio
- Take note
- No support for streaming
- Limited to 8GB of internal storage
Styled after a classic cassette tape player and costing just £49.99, you’d be forgiven for assuming the Snowsky echo mini is something of a kitsch novelty. Far from it, this is a surprisingly competent digital audio player designed by the high-end audio brand FiiO. The tiny player features Bluetooth 5.3, Hi-Res audio, up to 250mW of power, the option to use 3.5mm or 4.4mm wired headphones, and wide compatibility with all of the most popular file formats, including FLAC, MP3 and OGG.
All this in something that looks like it’s fallen out of a posh Christmas cracker. The echo mini is pure nostalgia and a delight to look at – fire it up, and the 2in screen displays an animated cassette tape spinning away inside as your music plays. There’s even a fake battery compartment on the back, which I spent far too long trying to slide open before realising.
It’s strictly local files only – there’s no streaming here. A USB-C cable manually transfers your library to the player, though the 8GB of on-board storage is a little tight for lossless audio. A microSD slot lets you expand the storage to 256GB. Navigating the interface is achieved with a row of physical buttons along the top of the player, again in the style of an old cassette player.
Weighing just 55g, the echo mini makes a great portable player for taking on long runs and working out with. It’s fun and it sounds great for the price, with lots of natural detail and good presentation across lows, mids and highs.
What is the best MP3 player?
If you're serious about sound quality and want a taste of high-end audio without emptying your wallet, the Activo P1 is my pick of the best digital audio players. It bridges the gap between ultra-premium players and more mainstream options, offering detailed sound and support for most lossless formats, plus the flexibility of Android music streaming apps. It’s the kind of player that can make you fall in love with your music all over again, provided you pair it with decent headphones and high-resolution files.
Looking for more audio recommendations? Read our review of the best record players