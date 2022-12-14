The Google Pixel Buds Pro are £144 at Amazon right now

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Launched in July, the Google Pixel Buds Pro (£144, Amazon.co.uk) can be summed up as “AirPods Pro for the Android crowd”. If you’ve got a pair on your Christmas wishlist, you might want to tune into this deal: right now at Amazon they’re 20 per cent off.

Integrated seamlessly with the Pixel ecosystem and the Google Assistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are the natural choice for Pixel owners. And as of right now, the noise-cancelling earbuds are down from £179 to £144 while stock lasts.

Savvy shopper may have already noticed, but that price is just a smidge more than they cost during Amazon’s Black Friday sale when the Pixel Bids Pro hit £138. That’s still a £36 saving on a pair of some of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested.

There’s also a small saving to be found on the Pixel 7 Pro (was £849, now £784, Amazon.co.uk), which has 8 per cent off at Amazon. Our Pixel 7 Pro review called it the best phone Google has ever made (naturally, it would be odd if it wasn’t).

If you’re after a real bargain Android phone, we’re giant fans of the budget-friendly Pixel 6a (was £399, now £301, Amazon.co.uk), which is on sale at £301 and was already great value before the discount.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Was £179.99, now £144, Amazon.co.uk

(Google)

The latest Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds do everything right, offering superb audio quality and best-in-class noise-cancellation, a comfortable bit, responsive controls and a stylish pebble case.

In our review of the Pixel Buds Pro our tester said, “The Pixel Buds Pro are unbelievably comfortable, fit snugly and securely, are wonderful to control and the active noise cancellation is one of the best we’ve seen on a pair of wireless earbuds. Overall, these are cheaper than the AirPods Pro, the controls are better, the battery life is longer and we really can’t overstate how good it is being able to increase the volume on the buds themselves.”

Now with an even lower price tag, they’re even better value for money. Whether your shopping for loved ones or want to treat yourself, you really can’t go wrong.

