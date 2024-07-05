Support truly

When you’re gearing up for watersports by the coast, camping or some other outdoorsy pursuit, you may want to make room for a changing robe amongst your swimsuit, suncream and other outdoor essentials.

Designed to provide warmth and privacy when you need to change your clothes outdoors – or jump out of wet swimming costumes after a dip – these oversized coats often feature a hood and convenient zip-up design. They tend to be lined with insulating and absorbent materials too, which makes them ideal for throwing on when you step out of the sea.

Now synonymous with the practical outerwear staple, Dryrobe is a name well-known among surfers, open water swimmers and outdoorsy types. Owing to the fact the designs are fantastic and reliable, one of Dryrobe’s popular designs (£165, Dryrobe.com) landed a spot in our review of the best changing robes. It was praised for keeping them “absolutely toasty after dips in the iciest of December seas, and was great for getting changed under too”. The “large, deep pockets also meant our hands thawed out quickly too”. Award four and a half stars out of five, it’s a great choice.

True to form, Aldi launched an affordable changing robe in an attempt to rival the designs that we know and love. Now, the £39 buy is back in stock for summer 2024. The catch? It’s only available in-store, but we’ve also rounded up some cheap options that you can buy online. Whether you’re gearing up for summer beach days, nippy dog walks or afternoons by the lido, here are some of the affordable changing robes.

Aldi Crane adults dry changing robe: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

( Aldi )

When compared to Dryrobe, Aldi’s changing robe is £126 cheaper. But, we have not put the supermarket’s option to the test, so whether it’s as good as Dryrobe’s famous design and will “leave you snug and dry” remains to be seen. Judging by looks and looks alone, Aldi’s changing robe has a similar oversized fit reaching down to a three-quarter length silhouette. The robe features a full-length zip for quick and convenient clothes changes, and handy side pockets for stashing your valuables. Available in sizes small to extra large, each is lined with teddy fleece lining for a dose of cosy comfort and, ideal for the whole family, there will be a smaller size for kids also available in store (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy in-store now

Osprey unisex’s adult changing robe: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Osprey also has its own changing robe. This one promises to be windproof, waterproof and lined with sherpa fleece fabric for when the temperature drops, it also comes complete with a hood and zip-up design for convenience. What’s more, a portion of the robe’s materials are made with recycled bottles.

Buy now

Two Bare Feet weatherproof changing robe: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Two bare Feet )

Landing a spot in our review of the best changing robes, Two Bare Feet’s change robe even comes with a fleecy change mat to keep your feet and wetsuit clear of hard ground while you dry off. “This coat has clearly been designed by seasoned sea swimmers and watersports enthusiasts,” our tester said. “The oversized fit of this coat made changing underneath it easy, while the contrasting teal fleece lining throughout wicked away moisture, without us having to formally dry ourselves”. Plus, the nylon outer is water-resistant and finished with a water-repellent coating.

Buy now

Renegade Outdoors polar adult changing robe: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Renegade Outdoors )

Designed to weather the elements, this changing robe from Renegade Outdoors is lined with microfibre which will be cooler than fleece, but lighter and more absorbent, which is exactly what you want on hot and sunny days by the beach. Billed for being waterproof and windproof the poncho also features pockets for convenience.

Buy now

