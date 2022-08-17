Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The summer holidays are well and truly here, bringing with them seemingly endless days of paddling pool splashing, Netflix watching and, given the sudden change in weather, wellie-boot wearing.

But, for anyone looking to get a little more active, maybe a staycation should be (or already is) on the cards, to finish the holidays on a high.

According to Go Outdoors, there were five million searches for camping last year, which is a huge amount of people taking to the internet to find out the best spots, time of year to go and exactly what equipment they need.

It will probably come as no surprise that this equipment isn’t cheap, with tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses, hiking boots and camping stoves just starting off a long list of essentials for a night away in the wilderness. So, any savings or sale are always on our radar, no matter whether we have a trip planned for next week, next month or even next year.

With up to 40 per cent off some of our IndyBest favourite finds, including brands such as Vango, Merrell, Campingaz and more, these are the bargains worth buying in the Go Outdoors sale.

Vango Borealis double sleeping bag: Was £130, now £99, Gooutdoors.co.uk

(Go Outdoors)

A sister model to the IndyBest best buy in our best sleeping bags round-up, this Vango double sleeping bag is a very handy 23 per cent off. With grade A quality fill, it’s said to be warm yet lightweight and soft to the touch, while hanging loops allow for easy drying, and an integrated headrest provides added comfort without the need for a pillow.

Buy now

Outwell mallwood 7 tent: Was £810, now £425.97, Gooutdoors.co.uk

(Go Outdoors)

In a similar model to our best family tent, this Outwell option has a whopping 46 per cent off. With capacity for up to seven people, this one is sure to see you through many a camping trip, festival or garden sleepover. Split into three sections, giving a little bit more privacy, and with a reinforcement patch on all stress points, it’s sure to last you for years to come no matter where you take it.

Buy now

Campingaz camp bistro elite cooking stove: Was £32, now £20, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

Named best for value in our best camping stoves round-up, the Campingaz camp bistro elite has a small yet very helpful saving of £12. “This stove strikes a brilliant balance between portability and power,” our tester wrote. They went on to rave about the tough enamel, quick boiling time and stable feet. For £20, it seems like quite a bargain, and you can bet this is going straight in our basket.

Buy now

Merrell men’s west rim sport gore-tex mid walking shoes: Was £155, now £89, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

Walking shoes are another example of a rather expensive essential. Yet, when you wear them at least weekly for everything from a local stroll with the dog to climbing up Snowdon, you’ll start to see they’re well worth the investment. With a saving of more than 40 per cent, this Merrell option is instantly more appealing. The brand is known for its great walking shoes, and now may be the best time to try them for yourself.

Buy now

Lifesystems intensity 370 hand torch: Was £25, now £22, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

Forget your torch on a camping trip and you’ll certainly be cursing your foolishness when having to tiptoe around in the dark in the hope of not tripping over a tree root or worse. The Lifesystems intensity 370 hand torch was named best value for money in our best torches round-up, and it’s now in the sale. Yes, it’s a smaller saving than we’d usually bother to shout about but, given the rave review, we had no choice.

Buy now

Vango Icarus 500 dlx tent awning: Was £200, now £160, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

With similar models from the brand featuring in our best backpacking tents guide and our best family tents round-up, a 20 per cent saving on Vango is quite exciting. For fans of the brand who already have the popular Icarus dlx tent, you can now make it bigger at less cost, thanks to his handy awning. Just clip it in and gain some extra inches.

Buy now

Scarpa women’s cyclone mid gtx walking boots: Was £190, now £150, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

A similar Scarpa shoe was named our IndyBest best buy in our best women’s hiking boots guide, and at more than 20 per cent off, this pair is pretty tempting. In a neutral and blue colourway – they aren’t a glowing pink or green, as we find with many pairs in the bargain bucket – with a waterproof membrane and shock absorption, they’re sure to see you through year-round, while looking good at the same time.

Buy now

Baltic Lifejack children’s lifejacket: Was £60, now £45, Gooutdoors.com

(Go Outdoors)

An unusual camping necessity, yes. But if you’re looking to go near a lake for watersports or head to the sea for a kayak or boat ride, you’re going to want to keep your little ones safe. With a quarter of the price now knocked off, it’s not a bad price, and there’s even a five-year warranty too.

Buy now

Looking for more camping inspiration? Take a look at our best sleeping bags guide