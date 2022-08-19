Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With festival season still upon us, and the weather mercifully behaving itself, why not make the most of late summer with this bargain of a tent from Aldi?

Reduced by 33 per cent to £39.99, this tent has space for four adults, comes with a carry bag and all the steel pegs and guy ropes you’ll need – and, most impressively of all, it’s supposed to take just two minutes to pitch.

That’s thanks to a quick-pitch system, which Aldi says opens the entire tent in one motion. No more spending an hour on your hands and knees, wondering why you decided against that lovely hotel down the road.

The tent is sold by Aldi and made by Adventuridge. It is waterproof and is made from polyester and fibreglass. There are no separate sleeping compartments inside, so you’ll have to know your campmates pretty well, but we’re not complaining when the price is this low.

Keep reading the article below for more information on this cut-price four-person tent.

Adventuridge four-person instant tent: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Space : Four adults

: Four adults Waterproof rating : 1,500mm

: 1,500mm Size when assembled: 245cm x 215cm x 150cm

245cm x 215cm x 150cm Size when disassembled : 84cm x 18cm x 18cm

: 84cm x 18cm x 18cm Weight: 4.6kg

This tent has a cross ventilation system to help regulate temperature and humidity, as well as storage pockets to keep your essentials, an integrated fly sheet, and power-cord access points.

Features include taped seams, an internal lantern hook, and steel tent pegs for securing it to the ground. Aldi says the tent is water rated to approximately 1,500mm.

Designed as a lightweight tent intended for summer use in decent weather, it’s not for anyone who’s about to scale Everest. But, at less than £40, it represents good value for money, especially given its size and claims of taking just a couple of minutes to pitch.

