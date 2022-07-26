From camping stoves to torches and tents, there’s plenty to think about when it comes to prepping for your next alfresco trip. But there is one thing you may not have added to the list just yet – and that’s outdoor kitchen storage.

While simple set-ups can be part of a camping trip’s charm, home comforts and convenience are always welcome, especially when you’re on burger duty with a crowd of hungry campers waiting for their tea. This is where Aldi’s camping cupboard comes in.

Helping to keep your alfresco cheffing station in order, the mini camping cupboard can be used as a stand for your stove while also housing your cooking utsenils and supplies below.

This isn’t the only camping gear you’ll find from the budget supermarket – in fact there’s a whole section dedicated to it, with wearable sleeping bags (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk) portable toilets (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk) and much more among the collection.

But if you’re eager to add this kitchen unit to your itinerary, read on for everything you need to know.

Aldi Adventuridge camping kitchen unit: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Helping to make your alfresco cheffing run a little more smoothly, Aldi’s camping kitchen can be used to store your culinary bits and bobs – think snacks or pots and pans – while there’s room for a double camping stove on top.

With a windbreak to stop any unwanted gusts from cooling down or blowing away your dinner, you’ll only have to reach to the shelves below for your cooking supplies, which will be tucked away behind mesh doors to keep them well ventilated.

And, of course, instead of having to wedge the whole thing into the car boot come home time, it can be be packed away into its own carry bag.

Before you pitch up, consider these IndyBest approved camping essentials too, from airbeds to camping stoves.

Vango homestead double sleeping bag: £49.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

(Vango)

Earning top spot in our best sleeping bags edit, this sleeping bag from Vango won high praise from our reviewer, who appreciated the zips on both sides and hanging loops for airing it out to dry.

Our reviewer said: “The next best thing to sleeping in our own bed, this two-person, eight-tog sleeping bag, designed to cope with temperatures of between 4-8C, isn’t just wonderfully comfortable but supremely stylish, too.”

Outwell Jacksonville 5SA: £1,277.99, Outwell.com

(IndyBest)

Touted as ideal for young families, this “palatial” family tent won top spot in our review of the best. Noting the multiple room dividers inside, our tester said: “Little details – protected cable entry points, a groundsheet that stays flush to the ground to avoid trips, tinted windows, silent zips and excellent ventilation – are a lovely finesse to a supremely durable tent that is well worth the price tag.”

Cadac 2-Cook 2 pro deluxe stove: £99, Gooutdoors.co.uk

(Tamara Hinson)

Whether you’re frying up sausages or boiling the kettle, consider Cada’s non-stick stove for your next alfresco adventure. Top dog in our best camping stoves round-up it was touted as versatile and sturdy, with a smooth and griddle surface for cooking two foods simultaneously. Our tester was also a fan of its protective rubber feet too. The cherry on top? It’s currently on sale with almost 30 per cent off.

Vango radiate DLX chair: £120, Vango.co.uk

(Tamara Hinson)

If you’re prone to feeling the chill, Vango’s radiate camping chair could be the stuff of dreams – taking top spot of our best camping chairs edit, this heated chair will help to keep you toasty and warm. You’ll be investing in a solid 6.5 hours of warmth on the lowest setting which, when the blustery British weather sets in, could be a gamechanger. You’ll need to connect it to a power bank, but the brand says there are many that are compatible.

Active Era king size comfort plus air bed: £109.99, Activeera.com

(Active Era )

There really is nothing worse than trying to drift off on uneven ground – if you haven’t tried it, take it from us (it really is awful). Landing top spot in our best air bed round-up, Active Era’s mammoth king-size bed really impressed our tester in the comfort department owing to its supportive ridges.

They added that “the stability was second-to-none – despite being keen campers, we hate the rocking sensation associated with sleeping on airbeds, but the comfort plus provided a level of stability.” The whole thing inflated (and deflated) in less than three minutes, too.

Outwell windscreen air: £488.99, Outwell.com

(indybest)

Windbreakers are an essential add on for keeping chilly gusts at bay, and this one was our reviewers favourite. Crowned the best overall in our review, our tester said: “This huge, sturdy windbreak can shield your cooking area, lounging area and fire pit in one go.”

“Because you can pitch it in a semi-circular shape, a bit like a roof-less yurt, it provides wrap-around protection from bad weather and real warmth” they added.

