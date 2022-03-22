A camping stove is one of the most important items if you’re retreating to a canvas castle for a few days, but with more types of stove to choose from than ever before, selecting the right model can be tricky.

Take the time to think about where you’ll be camping. Is the terrain rocky and uneven? If so, stability should be a priority, and tabletop stoves could be the solution due to the increased sturdiness.

Ignition is also important. A growing number of stoves feature something known as Piezo ignition (push button ignition) which uses a small electric charge to light the gas. However, this type of ignition can be less reliable at altitude, and because of the internal mechanism – comprising a tiny hammer which strikes a piece of quartz – it’s worth bearing in mind that it’s a moving part which is prone to failure. That said, you’ll still be able to light the stove manually if the worst happens.

Keen to crank up the sustainability of your camping trip? Consider a wood-burning stove. Similar in size to a small gas cannister stove, they’ll feature a small chamber which can be filled with materials like wood, pine cones and grass. They’re increasingly popular amongst campers who want to travel light (fuel is never going to be in short supply) and who don’t want to worry about the disposal of gas cannisters.

Finally, some top tips from the experts to help you cook up a storm. “Before you head off to the campsite, it’s important to give your camping stove a once over to ensure there are no gas leaks,” says Chris Stuckey at Campingaz. “To do this, add a drop of slightly diluted washing up liquid to the connection points of your stove and gas cylinder or cartridge. If there are no bubbles, your camping stove is safe to use. However, if bubbles start to appear this means that gas is leaking out and you should not use the stove.”

Read more:

How we tested

We’re big camping fans – we’d swap the Costa del Sol for a campsite any day of the week, and we’re never happier than when we’re cooking up a storm at the campground. For us, the best camping stoves aren’t the ones which simply grill great sausages, but the ones which will grill steaks and skewers, produce the perfect slice of toast and help us brew that all-important campfire cuppa (ideally, all at the same time).

But we didn’t just consider versatility. We also paid plenty of attention to portability – a factor which is especially important for anyone keen to reduce the weight of their kit, whether it’s because they’re hiking from one campsite to the other, or simply because the car is already jam-packed with everything but the kitchen sink.

The best camping stoves for 2022 are:

Best overall – Cadac 2-Cook 2 pro deluxe stove: £120, Gooutdoors.co.uk

– Cadac 2-Cook 2 pro deluxe stove: £120, Gooutdoors.co.uk Best for ease of use – Cadac safari chef 30 pro QR: £140, Caravanclub.co.uk

– Cadac safari chef 30 pro QR: £140, Caravanclub.co.uk Best for traditionalists – Quecha wood burning camping stove: £59.99, Decathlon.co.uk

– Quecha wood burning camping stove: £59.99, Decathlon.co.uk Best for efficiency – Jetboil zip cooking system: £95, Cotswoldoutdoor.com

– Jetboil zip cooking system: £95, Cotswoldoutdoor.com Best for cooking on the go – Vango ultralight heat exchanger cook kit: £52, Vango.co.uk

– Vango ultralight heat exchanger cook kit: £52, Vango.co.uk Best for families – Campingaz chef folding camp stove: £39.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

– Campingaz chef folding camp stove: £39.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk Best for simplicity – Primus essential trail stove duo: £31.50, Outdoorgear.co.uk

– Primus essential trail stove duo: £31.50, Outdoorgear.co.uk Best compact design – Vango folding gas stove: £24, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk

– Vango folding gas stove: £24, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk Best value – Campingaz camp bistro 2 camping stove: £19.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

– Campingaz camp bistro 2 camping stove: £19.99, Mountainwarehouse.com Best for cooking multiple items – Campingaz camping chef folding stove CV: £59.99, Camping-intl.com

– Campingaz camping chef folding stove CV: £59.99, Camping-intl.com Best for drinks – Primus light + stove system: £129.99, Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk

Cadac 2-Cook 2 pro deluxe stove Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This is an absolutely fantastic stove which screams quality from the get go. We were especially enamoured with the controls – they feel much more sturdy than the average camping stove controls, and have more in common with the ones on a high-end oven. It’s also incredibly versatile – the four non-stick cooking surfaces (the griddle was the one we used most) have chunky rubber feet, which meant we could move them from the burner to table tops without risking damaging delicate surfaces. The presence of two burners means it’s possible to cook two items at once, and the tough carrying case – a sleek silver piece of kit which wouldn’t look out of place in a James Bond movie – doubled as a handy rest for the stove. Buy now £ 120 , Gooutdoors.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cadac safari chef 30 pro QR Best: For ease of use Rating: 10/10 Cadac’s camping kit is famously versatile, and this is one of the best examples. A circular stove with four non-stick cooking surfaces, Piezo push button ignition and a compact, lightweight design. But the real highlight of this model is the four legs which fold easily away but provide reassuring stability on uneven ground, largely thanks to the way they lock firmly into place. There’s little you can’t cook on this – as pizza lovers, we were over the moon to see a pizza plate, but we also found the wok attachment incredibly useful, too. The Piezo ignition felt much more reliable than others we’ve come across, and there’s the same sense of durability throughout. Absolutely everything about this stove screams quality, and it’s clearly been built to last. One point worth noting: this stove uses threaded cannisters, rather than the easy clic system, CampinGaz’s patented system. But this isn’t a problem – the cannisters are easy to pick up in camping stores and online. Buy now £ 140 , Caravanclub.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Quecha wood burning camping stove Best: For traditionalists Rating: 9/10 Whether you’re travelling light, nervous about tinkering with gas canisters or simply looking for an eco-friendly way to cook your campfire cuisine, Quecha’s wood burning camping stove is a brilliant investment – with the added bonus that its tiny fuel hatch and the resulting eau d’wood can’t help but crank up the cosiness. Don’t worry about being smoked out, either – an innovative air flow system means minimal smoke and maximum power, and boiling a one-litre pan of water will take under 10 minutes. Our only warning relates to the fact that the all-metal construction means it gets incredibly hot incredibly fast. But in reality, the same can be said for most camping stoves, and the gas-free power will appeal to anyone nervous about cooking with gas. Just don’t forget the matches! Buy now £ 59.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jetboil zip cooking system Best: For efficiency Rating: 9/10 Fiddling around with complicated camping stove controls has never been our idea of a good time, which is precisely why we love the Jetboil zip cooking system, designed for solo campers and hikers (or two, at a push). Simply attach the 0.8l cup to the burner, clip on the gas cannister and get cooking. Or boiling. This is best suited to soups and hot drinks, although small pans and pots can also be balanced on the burner – a small tripod will help to keep it stable on uneven ground. Being tea addicts, we used it for hot drinks and relied on a larger stove to prepare our campfire cuisine, and we loved the added extra of the cup’s insulated neoprene jacket and carry handle. Buy now £ 95 , Cotswoldoutdoor.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango ultralight heat exchanger cook kit Best: For cooking on the go Rating: 9/10 This is a fantastic option if you’re travelling light, and not planning on cooking up elaborate feasts. With a weight of just 0.38kg, it’s best suited to drinks, soups and liquid-based meals such as baked beans, which it will heat in no time at all, thanks to the model’s brilliant thermal efficiency. The anodised pot, which sits atop the gas canister, is incredibly durable and easy to clean, although you can place your own saucepan or griddle (albeit a small one), atop the canister, too. It’s worth bearing in mind that the heat exchanger isn’t the fastest of stoves, largely because the included pot sits on top of the stove, rather than clipping directly onto it. However, given this is a stove designed with solo hikers in mind (and therefore relatively small amounts of liquid), this is unlikely to pose a major problem. We also loved the added extras – in addition to the pot lid, there’s a stand for the gas cannister, two bowls, two spoons and a storage bag. Buy now £ 52 , Vango.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Campingaz chef folding camp stove Best: For families Rating: 8/10 This brilliant box of tricks does it all – well, almost. It’s got two burner stoves and a toast grill, and is refreshingly simple to use, with tactile controls alongside clear, bold symbols. The three knobs protrude more than most, but we actually preferred this – anything which puts more distance between us and a naked flame/whistling kettle/spitting frying pan is a good thing, in our book. Additionally, the knobs had to be pushed in quite firmly before they could be turned, which meant no accidental temperature tweaks. We loved the wind protection too, provided by the raised top lid of its suitcase-style carry case. Buy now £ 39.99 , Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Primus essential trail stove duo Best: For simplicity Rating: 8/10 Another piece of portable perfection, Primus’s essential trail stove duo weighs just 114g. Simply pop it onto your gas canister and you’ll be cooking up a storm in under one minute, using either threaded or clip-on canisters like the ones made by Campingaz. Apparently it’s been made in Sweden and we’re not surprised, given its stylish look. Despite its ridiculously low weight, the position and size of the three arms does a great job of supporting small pots and pans. Buy now £ 31.50 , Outdoorgear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vango folding gas stove Best: Compact design Rating: 8/10 We’ve admittedly got a weakness for accessories, and we were particularly impressed with the tiny carry case for this portable gas stove, which has an astoundingly compact foldable design. Perfect for backpackers and trekkers alike, it’s incredibly simple to use – it took us a matter of seconds to attach the gas canister and fire it up, after which we could tweak the power by turning the small knob on the hose. The beauty of stoves like this is that they mean minimal washing up – its tiny size means the pan or pot you’ll use will always be larger than the burner itself (so no messy food splashes) and the carry case keeps it clean when not in use. Buy now £ 24 , Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Campingaz camp bistro 2 camping stove Best: Value Rating: 8/10 This stove strikes a brilliant balance between portability and power. It’s slim and lightweight, but its large cooking area will easily accommodate family-sized pots and pans, and the tough enamel coating makes cleaning it a breeze. We were impressed with the power (it took just under six minutes to boil a large pan of water and a stack of sausages was cooked to perfection in 10 minutes) and we loved the stability offered by the four extra-long prongs above the burner, as well as the chunky dials, which allowed us to quickly tweak the temperature without risking an accidental burn. Buy now £ 19.99 , Mountainwarehouse.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Campingaz camping chef folding stove CV Best: For cooking multiple items Rating: 8/10 Yes, this stove might bear a striking resemblance to Campingaz’s chef folding camp stove (£39.99, Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk), but it’s actually a new, improved version released in early 2022. To start with, it’s silver, which doesn’t serve any practical purpose, but certainly means extra points in the style stakes. This particular model is also more suited to shorter camping weekends or trips when you don’t want to be weighed down – unlike the chef folding camp stove, it uses smaller Campingaz CV470 gas cartridges, which are lightweight and portable. Buy now £ 59.99 , Camping-intl.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Primus light + stove system Best: For drinks Rating: 8/10 This brilliant lightweight burner comes with a 500ml anodised aluminium pot – perfect for hot drinks as well as soups and sauces. The ultra-secure connection between the integrated pot and the burner provided peace of mind (a previous incident which left us with singed eyebrows has left us with a certain wariness of gas canisters), and laminar flow burner technology (which allows for a more consistent gas flow) helps improve both efficiency and power. Brewing a pot of tea took a mere three minutes. Buy now £ 129.99 , Ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}