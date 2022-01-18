We may be biased, but we think the Great British countryside offers some of the most beautiful views in the world. And, whether climbing Mount Snowdon, hiking in the Lake District or camping out next to Ben Nevis is on your action plan for this year – or you’re just cracking on with your regular walking and cycling routines – then you’re going to need the right kit.

But walking boots, waterproof jackets, camping stoves and tents can all get pretty expensive, so we’re quite excited to see some of our favourite products get a price cut this month.

While it may seem a bit cold to be camping outside right now – hats off to anyone brave enough – once spring is here, the pull of daffodils, earlier sunrises and fields full of lambs are sure to change your mind.

And trust us, running around looking for a last-minute pair of hiking boots can get costly, so it’s better to be prepared, and why not save some money in the meantime?

From Decathlon and Blacks, to Go Outdoors and Craghoppers, these are the best bargains right now for rookie ramblers and hardcore hikers alike.

Scarpa R-evo GTX men’s walking boots: Was £209.95, now £179.95, Puremtn.com

(Puremtn.com )

Our best buy for men’s walking boots now has 15 per cent off, and although it’s not the biggest saving, when considering our tester’s rather impressive review, you’ll understand why we’re excited. “These boots can do it all: technical ridge scrambling, big mountain days, and long-distance treks,” they said. “At 660g per boot, they aren’t excessively heavy, while Scarpa’s clever sock-fit tongue – which wraps the foot like, erm, a sock – offers a fine-tuned, snug fit. The spongy cuff, ankle padding and soft suede upper increase this sense of comfort and a Gore-Tex liner ensures premium waterproofing.”

Men’s Holcombe waterproof low walking shoes peat gold fawn: Was £80, now £31.95, Regatta.com

(Regatta)

If you’re looking for a real bargain, the Holcombe IEP low men’s hiking boots now ave a huge 60 per cent off in the Regatta winter sale. Waterproof, hardwearing, breathable and cushioned thanks to the IEP sole, these shoes are designed for rugged terrain or walks in the countryside. While we haven’t tested this pair ourselves, they’ve received five-star reviews online.

Goal Zero flip 36 power bank: Was £50, now £40, Gooutdoors.co.uk

(Goal Zero)

An often-forgotten essential, a portable charger will keep all your tech topped up so you can take pictures of your adventures, gloat on Instagram, play music or just stay safe while on the move. Its sister model, the Goal Zero nomad 5 solar panel, was named best lightweight solar charger in our round-up of the best solar chargers and portable panels– so although we haven’t tested this exact product, we are fans of the brand. And at 20 per cent off this is a very handy necessity for overnight trips.

Peter Storm junior everyday waterproof jacket: Was £44, now £22, Blacks.co.uk

(Peter Storm )

Getting the little ones outside can be one of the best, and often cheapest, forms of family time. Whether exploring on a family staycation or getting out and about to stay fit and healthy, as with us adults, the right equipment and clothing can really make or break their experience. And, being in the UK, a waterproof is an absolute must. Using a PFC-free durable water repellent, the jacket is suitable for all weather conditions, while added breathability stops any sweaty moisture build-up. Again, we haven’t tested this product ourselves, but with 50 per cent off this seems like quite the steal.

Hunter women’s original tall wellington boot Hunter green: Was £115, now £69, Magrigg.co.uk

(Hunter )

Named best knee-high boot in our winterproof women’s wellies round-up, Hunters are quite the fashion statement. Everyone from Meghan Markle to Alexa Chung and Reese Witherspoon are fans of the brand, and our reviewer was no exception. So with 40 per cent off, this is quite the sale pick.

“These are the OGs of wellies. A classic style we know and love, and for good reason too. There are no bells and whistles with this pair, but they get the job done and sometimes that’s all you need,” our reviewer shared. “The cleated sole and slight heel protect your feet from the harshness of the ground, creating a comfy cushioning, while the curve of the foot and contouring panels allow for natural movement and prevent stiffness. The adjustable strap is also handy to prevent the classic wellie slap at the back of the calves and ensure a perfect fit every time.”

Outwell windscreen air tent extension: Was £386.95, now £328.91, Alpinetek.co.uk

(Outwell)

Named best buy in our camping windbreaks round-up, this essential bit of kit is perfect for those who love camping all year round – you brave souls! Our reviewer shared that it is “the ultimate windscreen if your camping setup tends to sprawl away from your tent or caravan. This huge, sturdy windbreak can shield your cooking area, lounging area and fire pit in one go.

“Because you can pitch it in a semi-circular shape, a bit like a roof-less yurt, it provides wrap-around protection from bad weather and real warmth. Our favourite feature was the mesh window: if conditions turn sour, at least you can still enjoy a bit of a view. Perfect for large groups and families, caravans and car campers.”

Mission bum bag: Was £17.99, now £6.99, Mountainwarehouse.com

(Mountain Warehouse )

When on shorter walks, a bum bag is a great alternative to a backpack for carrying just the bare necessities. Snacks, phones, dog poo bags, hand sanitiser, masks, headphones, keys, lip balm and a credit card can all slot nicely into the micro pouch while back pain is no worry. Now with over 60 per cent off, this lightweight option from Mountain Warehouse ticks all the boxes, and with three separate zipped compartments you’ll spend no time rummaging. We haven’t tried out this bum bag ourselves yet, but it’s currently got five-star reviews from walking enthusiasts, and that’s a pretty good sign.

Craghoppers kiwi classic trousers: Was £45, now £18, Craghoppers.com

(Craghoppers)

With up to 60 per cent off men’s, women’s and kids clothing, and a whole host of outdoor equipment, the Craghoppers January sale is a great place to start searching for the best bargains. A great sale find, and one of our best men’s walking trousers picks, is this pair of classic kiwi trousers. Sun-protective, water-repellent, insect bite-proof and with a lifetime guarantee, it’s no surprise they made it into our round-up.

“The first thing to note is the fit,” said our reviewer. “Where a lot of modern hiking and walking trousers feature a slim profile, these ones take a more relaxed approach. The cut is roomy with a very slight taper to the legs and there’s an integrated belt with a plastic buckle to secure them at the waist. There’s also a rather impressive grand total of nine pockets, including a zip pocket and one designed to hold a mobile phone.”

Campingaz camp bistro 2 stove: Was £25, now £13, Blacks.co.uk

(Blacks )

Bistro and camping usually don’t go together in the same sentence, and unless you’re the Hairy Bikers, expecting restaurant-quality food from a camp stove may be a bit optimistic. But only so many Kendall mint cakes can be eaten before the need for real food creeps in, and this stove is here to help. Sister model to our best buy in our portable camping stove round-up, this one-ring camper burner is portable, easy to clean and reliable, making it perfect for those long days spent roaming.

Quecha adult warm walking socks 2 pack: Was £9.99, now £6.99, Decathlon.co.uk

(Decathlon )

Anyone who has spent more than an hour walking in the Great British countryside can probably attest to the need for a good pair of walking socks or two. And two pairs for under a tenner from Decathlon is quite the deal. Designed for warmth, comfort and reduced abrasion, these definitely seem like a great option and although we can’t personally speak to their greatness, over 900 reviews can.

Montane women’s cloudmaker jacket black: Was £200, now £120, Climbers-shop.com

(Montane )

Montane jackets have featured in a range of our round-ups – from best women’s waterproof jackets to best men’s winter running jackets and best insulated jackets for women – so it’s safe to say we’re fans of the outdoor clothing brand. And we’re definitely fans of this great 40 per cent saving on the cloudmaker jacket. Filled with responsibly sourced down, and featuring elasticated cuffs and a zipped internal chest pocket, it’s designed to keep you warm and dry on even the longest of walks.

