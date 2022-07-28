Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email

When it comes to hardy outdoor wear that’s kinder to the planet, Finisterre is the brand to know. Born and bred in Cornwall it first started out as a surf wear outlet before branching into utilitarian apparel, shoes and accessories that can help you brave the elements.

Sustainability is a huge part of the brand’s ethos – as a B-corp label with high standards across its social and environmental impact, this becomes clear when you catch a glimpse of the materials it uses for its durable styles, whether that be organic cotton or recycled fabrics.

So here’s our PSA to all the outdoorsy folk looking to update their wardrobe. Right now Finisterre is holding a huge sale with up to 50 per cent off across everything from wooly fleeces and shorts to waterproof jackets.

Whether you’re prepping for an upcoming camping trip or blustery coast staycation, you’ll be in the right place.

While you’ll likely know roughly what you’re after, we’ve curated a list that hits the sweet spot between style and function to help narrow the search. From dungarees and jumpers to shackets and shirts, here’s our selection of concious pieces to browse.

Read more:

Finisterre hill jumper: Was £110, now £45, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

Despite what our younger selves might have believed, being warm doesn’t have to mean compromising on style. Made with an alpaca and wool blend, this wooly jumper would be ideal for nippy adventures while still being flattering for everyday wear. And as it’s currently reduced by almost 60 per cent, you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Finisterre wanson shirt: Was £135, now £67, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

The classic shacket – cross between a shirt and a jacket for the uninitiated – can make any outdoor wardrobe work a little harder, thrown on in summer but layered up in winter. This style is made with organic twill and should keep you nice and toasty owing to its fleecey lining and, on the sustainability front, the buttons are plastic-free.

Buy now

Finisterre etobicoke insulated jacket: Was £150, now £75, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

Practical, eco-conscious and now half price, this recycled polyester jacket is water repelent for damper days, while the down-free fill should also help to keep out the chill while staying breathable too and, when the sun makes its fleeting appearance, you can pack it away into its own pocket.

Buy now

Finisterre the rainbird waterproof smock jacket: Was £110, now £55, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

Nothing ruins outdoor adventuring like getting caught in the rain – even light drizzle – and while some waterproofs can feel stuffy, Finisterre’s smock jacket is designed to be lightweight, breathable and sweat wicking. It has an adjustable hood to help keep out the elements and the yellow colourway is a refreshing diversion from muted winter hues too.

Buy now

Finisterre budock wool smock fleece: Was £110, now £55, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

We don’t need to tell you that the British summer is wildly unpredictable, so whether you’re camping, hiking or off to the beach, it’s always a good idea to pack something warm. Understated but with a little utilitarian flair, this navy fleece has a few sustainability credentials up its wooly sleeves too, made with recycled wool and polyester. The organic cotton lining of the two pockets should alsobe comfy for chilly mitts.

Buy now

Finisterre yarrell dungarees: Was £125, now £62, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

There’s a lot to love about dungarees, not least that their wearability from season to season – throw them over an oversized tee in summer or a jumper in winter – makes them endlessly verstaile. This workwear-inspired pair could take you from morning coffee runs to blustery camping trips and, being made from tough organic twill, with adjustable straps and large pockets, they’re a practical choice too.

Buy now

Finisterre badlands shorts: Was £65, now £32, Finisterre.com

(Finisterre)

Drying out quickly and with a drawcord for the perfect fit, every beachwear wardrobe could do with a pair of purpose-built shorts like these. And if you’re keen to avoid fast fashion this summer, these are made with a blend of recycled nylon and elastane. For added practicality, there’s a rear pocket and key loop for stashing valuables too. We reckon that’s better than wet sandy jeans anyday.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on outdoor gear, try the links below:

We’ve tried and tested the best women’s fleeces that are warm and perfect for layering