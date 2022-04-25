The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
11 best Apple watch straps: From sports bands to leather styles
Dress up your timepiece with designs from Nomad, Lucrin and the tech giant itself
Apple’s Apple Watch has always been about being able to customise the look, changing from a funkily bright silicone band and Mickey Mouse watch face in the day, say, to a dark leather watch band and business-like chronograph for the evening.
Some bands are perfect for working out or swimming, so the heart rate monitor in the watch can accurately measure how much exercise you’re getting. Changing bands is quick and easy, as simple as pressing buttons on the back of the watch.
The Apple Watch comes in two sizes. The clever thing is that although the case sizes have changed since the watch was first released in 2015, the straps still fit: a larger-size strap still fits a larger-sized watch case, and ditto for the smaller ones. As such, even if you are buying a new watch, the older straps will still be compatible.
The only exception is that some of the newest straps, like the brilliant solo loop (£49, Apple.com), are designed for more recent watches. The small sizes are: 38mm, 40mm and 41mm while larger watch case sizes are 42mm, 44mm and 45mm. Only series 7, the most recent model, comes in the 41mm and 45mm sizes.
How we tested
Apple makes a huge range of watch bands, though so do some other companies, and sometimes rival makes are cheaper. In testing the bands, we’ve considered comfort and good looks above all, how quick and easy they are to change (though this is uniformly good on all models) and value for money. We’ve tested many of them long-term so see if they stretch or tarnish, or stay resilient for as long as you are going to wear them.
The best Apple Watch bands for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Apple Watch solo loop: £49, Apple.com
- Best for evening wear – Apple Milanese loop, gold: £99, Apple.com
- Best leather band for a traditional feel – Lucrin luxury Apple Watch band: From £95, Lucrin.co.uk
- Best leather band for style – Apple leather link: £99, Apple.com
- Best leather band for feel – Nomad modern band: £53.68, Nomadgoods.com
- Best band for daily use – Apple sport band: £49, Apple.com
- Best for active people – Nomad active band pro: £61.30, Nomadgoods.com
- Best leather band for dressy occasions – Apple modern buckle: £149, Apple.com
- Best for sports – Apple sport loop: £49, Apple.com
- Best for versatility – Apple braided solo loop: £99, Apple.com
- Best titanium band for a modern feel – Nomad titanium band: £269, Nomadgoods.com
Apple Watch solo loop
Best: Overall
- Available for: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, 45mm only
- Apple Watch compatibility: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7
- Rating: 10/10
The solo loop is a single piece of silicone rubber that you stretch a little to take it on and off. It is soft and supremely supple, making it easily the most comfortable watch strap. The Apple Watch has a heart rate monitor on its back which needs constant contact with the skin, so it is important that the strap fits snugly. This means that the sizing is especially important with the solo loop as it’s non-adjustable. In Apple Stores, you can try it on, but online, there is a tool you can print out to help you find the right size. If your reading comes up on the line between two sizes, choose the smaller of the two.
The solo loop comes in seven colours, though these change periodically. The spring range is: abyss blue, white, chalk pink, eucalyptus, mineral green and two real standouts, nectarine and lemon zest. The solo loop is designed for Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch series 4 and newer only.
Apple Milanese loop, gold
Best: For evening wear
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 9/10
This band is very smart and suits formal or dressy occasions. The band is stainless steel and holds in place by attaching the magnetised end to the main strap exactly where it fits best. It comes in three colours, graphite, gold and silver so you can match it to the case colour of the watch. It is lightweight and feels great. It’s not water-resistant, so you’ll need another strap if you take your watch swimming, for instance.
Lucrin luxury Apple Watch band
Best: Traditional leather band
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 8/10
Swiss leather crafter Lucrin is all about choice. There are more than 50 different finishes to choose from, in total, across four different leathers: smooth, granulated, crocodile style calfskin and real ostrich leather. Smooth and granulated cost £95, crocodile style calfskin is £119 and ostrich leather costs £149. Many are made to order, taking up to 10 days to be delivered. Quality is extremely high and the bands have good longevity as well as attractive looks and real comfort.
Apple leather link
Best: Leather band for style
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 8/10
The leather link has replaced the previous leather loop and comes in two lengths for each size of Apple Watch. For the smaller watch, there’s a small-to-medium size for wrists measuring 130-160mm and a medium-to-large for 140-180mm wrists. For the bigger case size, the small-to-medium fits 140-180mm wrists, while the medium-to-large suits 165-205mm wrists.
There are ridges that overlap when you rest it, holding it securely. The leather is soft but hard-wearing and works for casual as well as more formal occasions. There are four colours: golden brown, sequoia green, midnight and dark cherry.
Nomad modern band
Best: Leather band for feel
- Available for: 38mm. 40mm. 41mm, 42mm, 44mm 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 7/10
Nomad’s Watch straps are extremely high quality, like Apple’s own. The modern band is made of horween leather that feels so good you’ll want to touch it all the time. The leather gains an attractive patina eventually. As well as coming in two leather colours, rustic brown and black, there are two hardware finishes, with black or silver buckles.
Apple sport band
Best: Everyday band
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 9/10
Like the solo loop, the sport band is made of a super-soft, comfy material – fluoroelastomer – which looks good and feels great. The fastening is called pin-and-tuck: put the straps together and pin through one of the holes slightly loosely, then tuck the end inside the loop, which tightens the fit a little. There are seven colours to choose from. The strap lasts well, with no loss of elasticity or discolouration after a year and more. The current colours include three new ones for spring: bright green, lemon zest and blue fog. The others are starlight, product red, abyss blue and midnight.
Nomad active band pro
Best: Active band
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 8/10
Nomad’s active band pro is a clever combination material made of waterproof leather and FKM fluoroelastomer rubber lining, so it’s highly versatile. You can wear it for swimming or for smarter occasions. The inside is ridged to provide better ventilation during exercise. It’s a chunky and attractive look with black and brown finishes. It has the Nomad speciality of two choices of metal lugs, black and silver, to match the colour of the Apple Watch case. There are three colours to choose from: chalk, midnight and wisteria.
Apple modern buckle
Best: Leather band for dressy occasions
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches, smaller sizes only
- Rating: 7/10
This is perhaps Apple’s most elegant strap and it’s designed only for the 38mm, 40mm and 41mm Apple Watches. There are three different strap sizes, to suit, respectively, wrists sized 135-150mm, 145-165mm and 160-180mm.
Apple sport loop
Best: For sports
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 41mm, 42mm, 44mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches
- Rating: 7/10
The woven nylon sport loop is simple and ideal for working out or swimming. Hook and loop fastening means that it’s completely adjustable and holds in place securely. The outer strap is secure even in more active sports and is designed so that moisture escapes easily. There are five versions, each with two colours. These are lavender grey/light lilac, oat milk/lemon zest, blue jay/abyss blue, midnight/eucalyptus and the most striking of all, nectarine/peony.
Apple braided solo loop
Best: For versatility
- Available for: 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7 only
- Rating: 9/10
This is a matte, rougher-finish version of the solo loop and is made of braided polyester yarn filaments. The same measurement system is used as for the solo loop above so, as above, choose the size carefully. The textured finish is comfortable and appealing, and this strap is water-resistant so fine for on the beach or in the pool, working out or more formal occasions. It’s very versatile. Choose between a highly eye-catching flamingo, bright green (also very punchy), abyss blue, starlight and product red. There’s also a brilliant Pride edition band with rainbow colours woven in. And another special edition, Black unity which is black with flecks of green, red and yellow. Over months of use, there is a little give in this strap, but not enough to change the fit significantly.
Nomad titanium band
Best: Titanium band
- Available for: 42mm, 44mm, 45mm
- Apple Watch compatibility: All Apple Watches, larger sizes only
- Rating: 8/10
If you have an Apple Watch in titanium finish, there’s no option from Apple to have a strap from the same material. Nomad has created this band, in two colours, designed to match either the titanium or the space black titanium casing. It has its own magnetic clasp which is attractive and comfortable. To ensure the perfect fit, Nomad has included instructions and special tools so you can add or remove links as needed. Designed for larger-sized Apple Watches only.
The verdict: Apple Watch straps
The Apple solo loop is the most comfortable band, with a pleasing range of colours, while the Milanese loop is ideal for evening wear. The Lucrin luxury Apple Watch band offers the widest range of colours and finishes.
