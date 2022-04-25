Apple’s Apple Watch has always been about being able to customise the look, changing from a funkily bright silicone band and Mickey Mouse watch face in the day, say, to a dark leather watch band and business-like chronograph for the evening.

Some bands are perfect for working out or swimming, so the heart rate monitor in the watch can accurately measure how much exercise you’re getting. Changing bands is quick and easy, as simple as pressing buttons on the back of the watch.

The Apple Watch comes in two sizes. The clever thing is that although the case sizes have changed since the watch was first released in 2015, the straps still fit: a larger-size strap still fits a larger-sized watch case, and ditto for the smaller ones. As such, even if you are buying a new watch, the older straps will still be compatible.

The only exception is that some of the newest straps, like the brilliant solo loop (£49, Apple.com), are designed for more recent watches. The small sizes are: 38mm, 40mm and 41mm while larger watch case sizes are 42mm, 44mm and 45mm. Only series 7, the most recent model, comes in the 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Read more:

How we tested

Apple makes a huge range of watch bands, though so do some other companies, and sometimes rival makes are cheaper. In testing the bands, we’ve considered comfort and good looks above all, how quick and easy they are to change (though this is uniformly good on all models) and value for money. We’ve tested many of them long-term so see if they stretch or tarnish, or stay resilient for as long as you are going to wear them.

The best Apple Watch bands for 2022 are:

Best overall – Apple Watch solo loop: £49, Apple.com

– Apple Watch solo loop: £49, Apple.com Best for evening wear – Apple Milanese loop, gold: £99, Apple.com

– Apple Milanese loop, gold: £99, Apple.com Best leather band for a traditional feel – Lucrin luxury Apple Watch band: From £95, Lucrin.co.uk

– Lucrin luxury Apple Watch band: From £95, Lucrin.co.uk Best leather band for style – Apple leather link: £99, Apple.com

– Apple leather link: £99, Apple.com Best leather band for feel – Nomad modern band: £53.68, Nomadgoods.com

– Nomad modern band: £53.68, Nomadgoods.com Best band for daily use – Apple sport band: £49, Apple.com

– Apple sport band: £49, Apple.com Best for active people – Nomad active band pro: £61.30, Nomadgoods.com

– Nomad active band pro: £61.30, Nomadgoods.com Best leather band for dressy occasions – Apple modern buckle: £149, Apple.com

– Apple modern buckle: £149, Apple.com Best for sports – Apple sport loop: £49, Apple.com

– Apple sport loop: £49, Apple.com Best for versatility – Apple braided solo loop: £99, Apple.com

– Apple braided solo loop: £99, Apple.com Best titanium band for a modern feel – Nomad titanium band: £269, Nomadgoods.com