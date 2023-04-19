Trtl’s £40 travel pillow makes overnight flights a breeze

Trtl was created by Michael Corrigan and David Kellock, who studied mechanical engineering at university. After graduating, they headed off to travel the world and decided the traditional U-shaped pillow was simply not up to the job. Eighty prototypes later, they devised the Trtl pillow in 2013 and now sell a range of travel products, including packing cubes and flight socks.

Forget the bulky travel pillows you’ve seen before. Instead, the Trtl looks like a folded fleece scarf with a flexible internal support frame inside. Though it doesn’t go completely flat for packing, it takes up so little room, it’s never a problem to squeeze it inside even the smallest hand-luggage bag, especially as it weighs just 148g. The support can also be removed, so the soft fleece exterior can be machine washed, ensuring it’s freshly cleaned each time you use it.

It’s worn a little like a scarf too. Extend the material, position the support wherever suits you to sleep – under your chin, to the right or – in my case – to the left, then simply wrap the fleece around your neck and fasten it with the Velcro. It really couldn’t be simpler, although it comes with stickers to show you where to put your neck, chin and jaw when you first buy it. Available in four colours, the design fits any shape and size and holds the head and neck in a neutral, ergonomic position, so you won’t arrive with aches and pains. Best of all, as it allows you to sleep comfortably in an almost upright position, you won’t need to lean on anything and can snooze soundly, even if you’re in the dreaded middle seat – trust me, I’ve had to test this personally and it’s nothing short of miraculous.

Of course, there’s no denying the Trtl does look a little like a neck brace when it’s on, but you’ll be sound asleep, so you won’t care what anyone thinks. If you’re inclined to feel hot, you may find the tight fleece material a little stuffy. However, a brand-new version made of breathable and thermoregulating Tencel has recently gone on sale in the US, so should hopefully be available in the UK soon too. There’s also a height-adjustable version and a children’s pillow for the over-eight’s (£34.99, Trtltravel.com) available to buy online. My son tested this and found it tricky at first, as he wasn’t used to wearing something so tightly around his neck. Once he relaxed, he enjoyed it more, so I’d recommend buying one in plenty of time before travel, so a child can try it out in their own home first.

I’ve since used my beloved Trtl pillow on countless trips to the US, Seychelles, the Maldives and most recently on a 15-hour flight to Japan, and never once failed to sleep on any of them. It’s made an enormous difference to the effects of jet lag on long-haul trips and means I’m ready to head out exploring as soon as I arrive. Plus, I don’t need to panic about where I’m sitting and I no longer get off a plane with a stiff neck and back.