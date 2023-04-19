Jump to content

Trtl’s £40 travel pillow makes overnight flights a breeze

Gamechangers: Never stess about a long-haul flight again

Siobhan Grogan
Wednesday 19 April 2023 09:35
The pillow is worn as a scarf and the fleece fabric is warm and cosy against the skin

The pillow is worn as a scarf and the fleece fabric is warm and cosy against the skin

(The Independent)

As a travel journalist, I fly regularly yet had resigned myself to the fact that I just couldn’t sleep on planes. A red-eye route meant an endless night shifting in my seat while others snoozed around me before I disembarked with brain fog, exhaustion and severe back pain from slumping in awkward positions all night.

A traditional U-shaped pillow never seemed to work for me. Though I tried various brands and versions, all seemed to require resting my head at an uncomfortable angle, so, if I did drop off, I’d often wake with a jolt when my head fell forward. Plus, they were generally too big to pack properly, so had to dangle from the outside of my hand luggage, getting in the way.

Along the way, I tried everything else I could think of too: I attempted to cut down on sleep a few days before travelling and even took sleeping tablets before flying but nothing helped me sleep, and I just ended up feeling even worse by the time I landed.

Keen to try anything that might help, I spotted a strange-looking pillow online in early 2020. About to take a long flight to Belize, I decided in desperation to give it a go and somehow slept like a baby on the journey. I arrived feeling startlingly well-rested, convinced it must have been a one-off, yet slept for several hours on the return flight too.

It’s no exaggeration to say the Trtl pillow has revolutionised travelling for me, and I haven’t stopped raving about it ever since. If you travel regularly or have a long-haul flight or lengthy journey of any kind ahead, read on to find out why this simple pillow is your new hand-luggage essential.

Trtl travel pillow original

  • Machine washable: Yes, the removable cover is
  • Weight: 148g

Trtl was created by Michael Corrigan and David Kellock, who studied mechanical engineering at university. After graduating, they headed off to travel the world and decided the traditional U-shaped pillow was simply not up to the job. Eighty prototypes later, they devised the Trtl pillow in 2013 and now sell a range of travel products, including packing cubes and flight socks.

Forget the bulky travel pillows you’ve seen before. Instead, the Trtl looks like a folded fleece scarf with a flexible internal support frame inside. Though it doesn’t go completely flat for packing, it takes up so little room, it’s never a problem to squeeze it inside even the smallest hand-luggage bag, especially as it weighs just 148g. The support can also be removed, so the soft fleece exterior can be machine washed, ensuring it’s freshly cleaned each time you use it.

Read more: The best travel pillows

It’s worn a little like a scarf too. Extend the material, position the support wherever suits you to sleep – under your chin, to the right or – in my case – to the left, then simply wrap the fleece around your neck and fasten it with the Velcro. It really couldn’t be simpler, although it comes with stickers to show you where to put your neck, chin and jaw when you first buy it. Available in four colours, the design fits any shape and size and holds the head and neck in a neutral, ergonomic position, so you won’t arrive with aches and pains. Best of all, as it allows you to sleep comfortably in an almost upright position, you won’t need to lean on anything and can snooze soundly, even if you’re in the dreaded middle seat – trust me, I’ve had to test this personally and it’s nothing short of miraculous.

Of course, there’s no denying the Trtl does look a little like a neck brace when it’s on, but you’ll be sound asleep, so you won’t care what anyone thinks. If you’re inclined to feel hot, you may find the tight fleece material a little stuffy. However, a brand-new version made of breathable and thermoregulating Tencel has recently gone on sale in the US, so should hopefully be available in the UK soon too. There’s also a height-adjustable version and a children’s pillow for the over-eight’s (£34.99, Trtltravel.com) available to buy online. My son tested this and found it tricky at first, as he wasn’t used to wearing something so tightly around his neck. Once he relaxed, he enjoyed it more, so I’d recommend buying one in plenty of time before travel, so a child can try it out in their own home first.

Read more: Best travel backpacks for every adventure

I’ve since used my beloved Trtl pillow on countless trips to the US, Seychelles, the Maldives and most recently on a 15-hour flight to Japan, and never once failed to sleep on any of them. It’s made an enormous difference to the effects of jet lag on long-haul trips and means I’m ready to head out exploring as soon as I arrive. Plus, I don’t need to panic about where I’m sitting and I no longer get off a plane with a stiff neck and back.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Trtl travel pillow

The Trtl pillow is a must-have for anyone facing a long-haul flight or even a long train or bus journey. It means you can comfortably sleep on the go without stressing about where you’re sitting or being woken every time your head falls forward. Plus, it packs easily and can be washed after use. I would never travel without it again.

Keep your devices charged on holiday with the best travel adapters

