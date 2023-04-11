8 hand warmers to keep your digits cosy at home and on the move

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spring might have sprung, but with rising living costs and the continued chill in the air, many people are worried about energy prices, so we’ve been keeping an eye on ways to save cash on keeping warm. From electric blankets to heated jackets, other energy-saving buys include swapping a tumble dryer for a dehumidifier and using an air fryer to cook dinner.

As always, we’ve been looking to Martin Lewis, aka MoneySavingExpert, for advice, and he hasn’t let us down, issuing top tips for keeping warm. The key takeaway is to heat the human, not the home. Research by Lewis and his team found there is a number of cheap and cost-effective items that will help keep you warm and toasty without turning on the heating. So, we’ve been investigating heated layers, including gloves, gilets and hand warmers.

When it comes to keeping warm, often our extremities feel the coldest, so something to help hands and fingers is appealing. Particularly for those who live with Raynaud’s disease, arthritis or any condition worsened by chilly temperatures. But a good pair of heated gloves can also be useful for watching sports, walking the dog and other outdoor activities.

With that in mind, our expert shopping team has done some research and spotted a few hand warmer options, spanning reusable, single-use and battery-operated picks. All price points are covered, from premium buys to bargain hand warmers.

While we’ve not tested all these products, the comprehensive list should help inform your choices. Should you be interested in buying any kind of hand warmer, read on for all the details to suit every budget.

Lifesystems reusable hand warmers: £4.99, Lifesystems.co.uk

(Lifesystems)

Coming in at just £5, these reusable hand warmers will likely remind you of being in the school playground. While we’ve not tested these, according to the brand, they offer instant heat. All you need to do is click the metal disc and the gel will begin to crystalise and become warm – Lifesystems says they’ll last up to 45 minutes. The great thing about them is they can be reused time and again. All you need to do to get it back to its original gel form is place it in boiling water and allow the crystals to dissolve. According to MoneySavingExpert, this style of hand warmer costs less than 1p per hour to run, but owing to the fact they need to be boiled for you to reuse them, they can cost up to £1.38 (gas hob) or £4.43 (electric) per week.

Buy now

TLarder Store rechargeable hand warmers: £12.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Again, we’ve not yet tested this nifty device, but with just a touch of a button, it warms up on both sides, and there are three temperature levels to choose from, depending on how much thawing your hands need. According to the brand, the rechargeable device can run for up to eight hours, so you’ll have plenty of warmth. Better still, it can also double up as a power bank, making it a great piece of kit for any outdoor pursuits.

Buy now

Decathlon wedze hand warmers: £14.99, Decathlon.co.uk

(Decathlon)

Designed to provide warmth for up to six hours, this is a pocket-sized pair. They heat up after being in the air, and can be warmed ahead of use for optimum cosiness. There’s a two-year warranty for shopping peace of mind too.

Buy now

Hot Hands hand warmers twin pack: £1, Halfords.co.uk

(Halfords)

This pair of hand warmers offers up to 10 hours’ heat – simply shake to activate. The warmers will start heating up when they come into contact with air. It’s recommended you wrap them in a cloth or pop them in your pocket for use.

Buy now

Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmer: £19.54, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This rechargeable hand warmer is available in several different colours, so you can choose between black, black passions, green, orange, pink and stainer black. Coming complete with a USB cable charger, the pebble-shaped warmer is double-sized. Press the switch to turn it on, before holding the device in your hands or keeping it in your pocket.

Buy now

Ororo bay city heated hand warmer: £199.99, Ororowear.com

(Ororo)

This wearable hand warmer features a rechargeable battery pack. There are high, medium and low heat options, which can be activated by pressing a button. Plus, the inclusion of several pockets offers added storage practicality. In our recent review of this hand warmer, our tester said “wearing it feels like carrying a heated mini cushion”.

Buy now

HotRox double-sided electronic hand warmer with power bank: £32.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland)

A double-sided portable hand warmer, the power bank can be charged using the USB cable included. Lakeland says the gadget should heat up in a speedy 15 seconds, offering up to six hours’ heat. You can use the power bank to charge your phone too. We’re picturing this to help our heat our hands while having chilly digits in the house or during long periods of time spent outside.

Buy now

Eurohike hand warmer: £4, Millets.co.uk

(Millets)

This hand warmer works by burning fuel sticks (£2.50, Millets.co.uk), which are sold separately. A practical reusable option for camping adventures specifically, it would work well while standing around at outdoor events. We particularly like the red case too.

Buy now

