Hundreds of thousands are at risk of freezing in the aftermath of the weekend’s massive snowstorm, with three-quarters of a million homes without power.

Tens of thousands more were stranded or unable to travel, with around 4,000 flights canceled nationwide.

According to the National Weather Service, nearly 180 million people - more than half the population - were threatened by widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, in an area spanning the southern Rocky Mountains to New England.

open image in gallery Live data on Monday morning showed more than 700,000 customers without power. ( Find Energy )

Live data from Find Energy, which tracks power outages, showed that Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee were worst-affected by electricity cuts, while Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia also had more than 10,000 impacted customers.

Boston Logan International has so far been the worst-hit airport, with 298 flights canceled on Monday, according to FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancelations.

Six other airports had more than 100 flights cancelled by mid-morning: John F. Kennedy International (263), LaGuardia (241), Newark Liberty International (239), Dallas-Fort Worth International (206), Charlotte/Douglas International (169), and Reagan National (166).

In a terrifying reminder of the risks, a private aircraft carrying eight people crashed while attempting to take off from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night during the massive storm. A government official briefed on the incident said the aircraft was engulfed in flames after the crash.

open image in gallery Emergency services work at the scene of the Bombardier Challenger 600 crash at the Bangor Airport in Maine, late Sunday. ( WABI )

Winter Storm Fern has killed more than a dozen across the country, including a Texas man was found dead in a gas station parking lot, and a horror sledding accident in Frisco on Sunday, where a 16-year-old girl died when her sled hit a curb and collided with a tree, according to Fox 4 News; five others died after being caught outside in New York City.

President Donald Trump has so far approved emergency declarations for a dozen states, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem - who oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency - said supplies, staff and search and rescue teams were being deployed across the country.

"We just ask that everyone would be smart - stay home if possible," Noem said.

Wind chills in the Midwest have plunged to -40F, a bone-chilling cold that could cause frostbite to set in within minutes.