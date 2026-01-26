Private jet carrying 8 people crashes at Maine airport amid US snowstorm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed while attempting to take off from Bangor International Airport in the U.S. state of Maine on Sunday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said an Bombardier Challenger 600 came down during take-off at about 7.45pm local time.

No further details were immediately released by the FAA about the circumstances of the crash, which took place amid a massive snowstorm engulfing much of the U.S.

Bangor International Airport provides direct air links to major destinations including Orlando in Florida, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport sits roughly 200 miles north of Boston.

Much of the eastern half of the United States was hit by a powerful winter storm over the weekend, bringing a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow. The weather system severely disrupted both air and road travel and left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity, particularly across the south-eastern states.

Audio obtained from LiveATC.net captures exchanges between controllers and pilots discussing poor visibility and the need for de-icing, although it is unclear which aircraft were involved in those conversations.

One controller is heard authorising the pilot to depart from Runway 33. Less than two minutes later, the same frequency carries an urgent message: “All traffic is stopped on the field! All traffic is stopped on the field!”

Soon after, another controller reports the severity of the situation, saying: “Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down.”

The airport has been shut down to all flights as emergency vehicles were cleared to enter the airfield, reported CNN. In a subsequent transmission, a controller says officials were aware of “three crew and possibly five passengers” on board the aircraft.

The Bombardier Challenger 600, a wide-bodied business jet commonly used for private and charter flights, is typically configured to carry between nine and 11 passengers. Introduced in 1980, it was the first private jet designed with a so-called “walk-about cabin” and continues to be widely used in the charter market, according to aircharterservice.com.

