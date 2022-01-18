Watch: Mount Etna erupts in huge volcanic blast sending tourists fleeing

This is the moment Mount Etna erupts in Sicily, Italy, with a huge column of smoke and ash sending tourists fleeing.

Footage shared on social media shows tourists fleeing down the mountainside following an eruption from Europe’s largest active volcano.

The tremor began at around 10pm on Sunday (1 June) before reaching a peak at 1am on Monday (2 June).

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Etnean Observatory, said the pyroclastic flow - an avalanche of hot rock, ash, and gas - was “probably produced by a collapse of material from the northern flank of the South-East Crater”.