Extreme heatwave hits Europe as temperatures soar above 40C in holiday hotspots

Multiple European countries are bracing for a heatwave this weekend, with highs of 44C predicted as alerts have been issued.

In France, Greece, Spain and Portugal, locals and tourists alike have been trying to take shelter from the sweltering temperatures.

One tourist in Madrid, where temperatures were expected to reach 40C, told The Associated Press on Friday (27 June): “Yeah, it's gonna be very hot, so I think we try to avoid the sun as much as possible. We try to stay inside as much as possible and try to drink as much beer as possible. I think it's possibly the best option.”

In Portugal and Greece "severe" wildfire alerts have also been issued, with “very low humidity” and “strong winds” fuelling the blazes.

In Mallorca, a 34-year-old Dutch tourist died of heatstroke while hiking with friends in Camí de Son Sales.