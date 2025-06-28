Trump says he would 'absolutely' consider bombing Iran again

Donald Trump has said that he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iran again if Tehran is enriching uranium to "concerning" levels.

Taking questions at a White House press conference on Friday (27 June), the US president said he would attack the country “without question”, describing last week’s bombing of nuclear sites as “unbelievable”.

The US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - on Sunday (22 June) with bunker bombs.

Centrifuges at the Fordo site are now “no longer operational”, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Thursday (26 June).

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the strikes had achieved nothing significant, but Mr Trump responded by doubling-down on his claims that the country's nuclear sites had been “obliterated”.