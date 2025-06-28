Watch as Lorraine Kelly admits she was "terrified" after abseiling down the mast of a 25-metre mast on Friday (27 June), just weeks after the star’s keyhole surgery.

The TV presenter scaled up and down the RRS Discovery ship, a vessel that previously ventured to Antarctica, with fellow presenter Dan Snow in Dundee.

Feet firmly back on the ground, Kelly said: “The experience in general was absolutely terrifying. I’m not good with heights so it was scary, I was shaking like a leaf.”

Last month, the 65-year-old presenter underwent keyhole surgery to remove her fallopian tubes and ovaries, a procedure Kelly described as “purely preventive”.