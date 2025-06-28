This is the horrifying moment a patient trapped paramedics inside their ambulance, before smashing the vehicle’s windows and chucking bricks at them.

Video footage released by the London Ambulance Service on Friday (27 June) shows Seiitbek Erkin Uulu running up to the vehicle and stomping on the windshield whilst Harvey Jenkins and Tom Pursey were trapped inside last August.

The medical workers said they had previously been trying to assist Uulu who appeared distressed, when suddenly the situation became “like a horror movie”.

Uulu pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker, criminal damage to property and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced at Croydon Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a fine of £114, abstain from alcohol for four months and complete 150 hours of community service.