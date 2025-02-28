Where to ski in the Dolomites – and the best hotels to stay in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having once sat in the shadow of the French Alps – a longtime favourite among British skiers – the Dolomites has surged in popularity as a snowsports destination in recent years thanks to breathtaking scenery, charming chalets and family-run hotels, and a culinary scene that’s distinct from anything else you’ll find in Europe.

With 1,200 km of slopes, the Dolomiti Superski area offers something for everyone – whether that’s gentle blues and greens in Corvara, Kronplatz’s kid-friendly nursery runs, or tackling the challenging Sellaronda from your base in Arabba.

And the scenery is unparalleled. The Dolomites is a Unesco World Heritage site, with jagged peaks towering over sweeping snow-blanketed slopes, alongside picture-perfect villages nestled in the valleys. The moment when the sun hits the mountains at dusk and dawn, turning them a soft rose pink hue, is truly gorgeous.

The region is served by a number of airports, including Venice, Verona, and Innsbruck, which require a transfer of around three hours (traffic dependent). The arrival of the SkyAlps airline at the end of 2023 made it even easier to reach the mountains, with direct flights from London Gatwick into Bolzano, which is a very pleasant hour-and-a-half drive from most resorts.

open image in gallery The rugged Dolomites are a Unesco World Heritage site ( Val Gardena Marketing )

Admittedly, the Dolomites is not known to be the most budget-friendly ski region – a daily ski pass is roughly €70 for one resort, rising to around €80 for the full Dolomiti Superski area. But it offers a richness of experience that is distinct from any other ski region in Europe or beyond. The mountains are filled with ancient traditions, myths and legends, many of these relating to the Ladin communities that have inhabited the region for thousands of years. The Ladin language is still spoken throughout the region, while the traditional barley soup, hearty dumplings and ravioli stuffed with spinach are served at village restaurants and mountain huts across the ski resorts.

You also won’t find any chain hotels here – strict regulation means that accommodation is family-run and free from large corporations. With this comes unique lodgings, whether that’s a luxury hotel with a high-end spa, an affordable apartment in the village, or a chic chalet in the mountains

There are 12 resorts in the Dolomiti Superski area, and although there isn’t a “bad” one to visit, below are five favourites and a couple of top places to stay in each.

Val di Fassa

Best for families

open image in gallery Val di Fassa is the picture-perfect location for a family ski holiday ( Patricia Ramirez )

The size of the ski area and range of runs in Val di Fassa make it the perfect choice for skiers of all ages and abilities. It’s particularly good for little ones, with kinderparks and plenty of nursery slopes where you’ll find practice lifts and magic carpets, as well as kids clubs and childcare at plenty of hotels. Val di Fassa also has lots of fun activities away from the slopes – including snowshoeing, toboggan runs, snowmobiling and sleigh rides – so is a great option for families or groups with non-skiers. For a fun snowy experience, saddle up for a ride at Charlotte's Horse Riding Centre, with some gorgeous trails up into the mountains on lovely horses and ponies that cater for all skill levels.

Where to stay

Hotel Ciampedie

One of the standout hotels in the Dolomites, Hotel Ciampedie feels wonderfully luxurious while also retaining a traditional Alpine feel, with rooms panelled in old wood, pine or Nordic larch, and beds with thick, cosy duvets. The spa is extensive, including an indoor swimming pool, outdoor hydromassage pool, Finnish sauna, Turkish bath, and multi-sensory rooms, as well as treatments such as holistic massages, facials and body rituals. Children are welcome and there are family rooms with bunk beds. The restaurant is excellent with a well-curated wine list.

Hotel Ladinia

This is a hotel that really embraces the tradition and myths of the Dolomites with plenty of pine, a traditional Alpine exterior, and Ladin-style furnishings. Room sizes range from single up to family suites so it’s a good choice if you’re travelling in a group. There’s a spa with scented saunas, a Turkish bath and sensory showers, plus a small outdoor hot tub with views of the mountains.

Alta Badia

Best for culture and cuisine

open image in gallery The village of Corvara in Alta Badia is home to some of the best hotels in the Dolomites ( Freddy Planinschek )

Arguably the best resort to immerse yourself in Ladin culture, Alta Badia is known for its excellent cuisine, which you’ll find in Alpine mountain huts, Michelin-starred restaurants, and cosy farmhouses and taverns. Maso Runch, a traditional family-run farm, serves possibly the best Ladin food in the region. The restaurant is housed in what was ​​once a living room and a bedroom, and has changed very little since its roots – you really feel like you’re eating in a home. It’s certainly a good idea to come with an empty stomach and a large appetite (a day on the slopes will help) as the food just keeps coming: pork chops with sauerkraut, homemade spinach and ricotta ravioli, and gulasch with polenta, followed by apple strudel or Linzer cake.

Combine the excellent dining opportunities with varied skiing to suit all levels and you have all the ingredients for a perfect group holiday. Alta Badia has some of the best hotels across the Dolomites, including the exquisite Rosa Alpina in the pretty little town of San Cassiano. It’s currently being renovated and the eagerly anticipated re-opening under the Aman brand will be later this year.

Where to stay

Hotel Sassongher

A wonderful cosy hotel where you can really feel the influence of the family who has been running it since 1933. Hotel Sassongher feels traditional yet luxurious, with plenty of character and a distinctive Alpine style blending Ladin influences. The rooms are spacious and individually decorated, and many have balconies looking out over the valley. There’s a very good restaurant with a lovely view of the mountain – at breakfast, you may spot deer in the snowy meadows. The spa includes a sauna, outdoor Jacuzzi on the rooftop, indoor swimming pool, a fully-equipped gym, and a Wellness Oasis offering treatments and massages.

La Majun

Four-star La Majun has a more modern feel and is just steps from the slopes. The 800sqm spa is particularly memorable thanks to its beautifully tiled indoor pool facing the mountains, two Finnish saunas, salt steam bath, and a traditional outdoor wooden hot tub. In the winter everything is geared towards a smooth ski experience, with an easily accessible boot room that has boot warmers, afternoon treats for when you get in from the slopes, a ski pass pick-up and delivery service, and a concierge to arrange snowy activities.

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Best for advanced skiers

open image in gallery The skiing in Cortina is perfect for advanced skiers who want to test themselves ( Outdoor Studio )

The host of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, Cortina d'Ampezzo offers plenty of challenging terrain to get the adrenaline going. Among the many slopes that will set even advanced skiers’ hearts racing is the 7.5km Armentarola, and Forcella Rossa, which has a staggering steepness of 68 per cent. Cortina also offers opportunities for ski mountaineering and freeriding, with hut-to-hut routes, as well as guides who can help you seek out the best powder in the Dolomites.

That’s not to say it’s all hair-raising black runs – there’s more than enough to keep intermediate skiers happy, with wide reds and cruisy blues. The town of Cortina itself is very pleasant, with lots of shops for outdoor enthusiasts, including Patagonia, Salewa and La Sportiva, as well as excellent restaurants to refuel after a day on the slopes.

Where to stay

Hotel de Len

You’ll notice the distinctive carved wood exterior of this hotel in the centre of Cortina d’Ampezzo. The interior has a chic pared back aesthetic and a number of the rooms have balconies with views across the village, including the bell tower of Cortina, as well as the mountains beyond. The top-floor spa is light and airy, and the hotel also hosts a number of experiences, including pasta-making, wine tasting and yoga, as well as organising snowshoeing, dog sledding and snowmobiling in the winter.

Hotel Villa Gaia

This sweet little hotel is a ten-minute walk from the centre of town and a short drive or bus ride to the slopes. The rooms are not big, but they are cosy and nicely decorated with lots of wood and simple yet stylish furnishings. Breakfast consists of homemade cakes and other local produce such as eggs and cheese, and in the winter there's a room to leave boots and skis with a ski boot dryer.

Val di Fiemme

Best for cross country skiing

open image in gallery Val di Fiemme boasts 150km of cross-country trails through beautiful woodland and mountain scenery ( Visit Trentino )

While there are plenty of slopes to keep downhill skiers happy, it’s Val di Fiemme’s cross-country skiing that really makes the resort stand out, with 150km of trails among beautiful woodland and wide snowy expanses. Val di Fiemme will host cross-country skiing at the 2026 Winter Olympics – along with Nordic combined and ski jumping, and the Paralympics cross-country and biathlon – but it’s also a great place to have your first taste of cross-country skiing. There are plenty of easy tracks with beautiful scenery, as well as snowy paths ideal for snowshoeing or Nordic walking if you’re not quite ready to strap on a pair of skis.

Where to stay

BergHotel Miramonti

A popular choice for families, the friendly BergHotel Miramonti has both indoor and outdoor heated pools, as well as a Finnish sauna, Turkish bath and well-equipped gym. This is a hotel that takes wellness seriously – the restaurant serves fresh, healthy food, and there are plenty of options for vegetarians, plus a children’s menu.

Hotel Negritella

Simple and affordable, but with plenty of Alpine charm, Hotel Negritella offers everything you could want from a ski hotel. The rooms are cosy, breakfast is hearty and there’s a lovely little spa to relieve aching muscles after a day on the slopes.

Val Gardena

Best for luxury and wellness

open image in gallery Val Gardena is one of the resorts that gives you access to the famous Sellaronda ( Val Gardena Marketing )

Val Gardena spans the three picture-perfect villages of Selva Val Gardena, Ortisei and Santa Cristina. There are plenty of five-star offerings, with wooden chalet-style hotels boasting gorgeous spas, many of which have outdoor heated pools looking out over the valley to the mountains. It’s the ultimate in relaxation. The plentiful wellness offerings and lovely village restaurants make Val Gardena ideal for non-skiers, and there’s so much to do away from the slopes, but there’s also an excellent range of skiing easily accessible from all three villages. Along with Alta Badia, Val di Fassa and Arabba, Val Gardena is one of the resorts from which you can access the world-famous Sellaronda, a 44km circuit of the Sella massif (23km is skied and the rest covered by lifts) known for its breathtaking scenery.

Where to stay

Gardena Grödnerhof Hotel & Spa

The jewel in the crown of Val Gardena, Gardena Grödnerhof Hotel & Spa in Ortesi is known for its elegance, excellent service and exquisite cuisine. The Michelin-starred Anna Stuben restaurant alone is worth travelling to the region for, serving a tasting menu in a gorgeous wood-panelled nook accommodating just 12 tables, accompanied by an excellent selection of wines. There’s also a spa with a particularly lovely indoor swimming pool with underwater music and a concierge service that will ensure all your ski needs are taken care of.

Alpenheim

This family-run hotel sits slightly above the village of Ortesi, just a short walk from the shops, restaurants and access to the slopes. Rooms are noticeably large for a mountain hotel (even the ‘small’ double room is a decent size), while also feeling cosy. The spa here is standout with beautiful views of the snow-covered peaks from the heated indoor/outdoor pool. Service is friendly and the restaurant serves fresh, local dishes, with plenty of options for vegetarians.

How to get there

During the winter season, SkyAlps operates flights between London Gatwick and Bolzano up to three times a week from €184 each way. Children under two years old travel free of charge.

Airlines, including British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air, also serve Venice, Verona and Innsbruck airports, from where you can rent a car or arrange a transfer. The drive can be anywhere from two-and-half to four hours (possibly more in challenging weather or high traffic), but the scenery on the way up to the mountains is stunning.

