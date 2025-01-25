8 best family ski resorts for 2025 holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If the temperature drop has you dreaming of après fondues and cosy chalets, a family ski holiday to child-friendly resorts in Andorra, Finland and Slovakia could be on the cards for your winter break.

As ski season starts, winter sports enthusiasts are gearing up to return to freshly powdered pistes and frosted wonderlands – and there’s no need to leave the kids at home.

The keenest skiers start early, so family-favourite ski spots with gentle terrain, wide nursery runs and patient ski schools can be ideal for little legs to get the hang of the slopes their first few times around.

While skiing in the school holidays can be a pricey pursuit, a late-season February half-term package can ferry the whole family to kid-centric resorts from Italy’s Abruzzo to Les Contamines in France without breaking the bank.

Here are the family-friendly winter destinations that toddlers, teens and in-betweens will love, to inspire your next ski holiday with the whole clan.

Read more: The best luxury ski resorts for a five-star skiing experience

Les Contamines, France

open image in gallery At the foot of Mont Blanc, Les Contamines is a dream for beginners ( Photos by Getty )

Best for: Budget breaks

At the foot of Mont Blanc, Les Contamines is a quiet and traditional resort with 120km of varied slopes above 1,200m altitude, suitable for all abilities of skiers. Families will particularly enjoy the dedicated beginners areas, Ludopark fun runs, evening snowshoe outings and cruisy blues of the Loyers and Nivorin slopes in the heart of the village – often open for torchlight descents during the school holidays – followed by rich fondues in traditional Mongolian yurts.

How to ski in Les Contamines

With Action Outdoors, families can spend seven nights at the Les Contamines UCPA centre on a “Ski Full Time Beginners” package for £914pp. A Les Contamines lift pass, 10 sessions of ski instruction, skis, boots and shared airport transfers are included in the cost. An indoor climbing wall, games room and in-house spa promise to entertain youngsters while complimentary packed lunches save families from splashing out at piste-side restaurants. Departs 15 March 2025.

Return flights from London Stansted to Geneva airport from £60 with easyJet in March.

Read more: How to nail the perfect short ski break in Chamonix

St Johann, Austria

open image in gallery Tirol’s St Johann has first-class ski schools and family-friendly snowparks to entertain the whole clan ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Family-friendly chalets

There are 210km of groomed pistes and toboggan rides awaiting broods visiting the alluring St Johann resort, 60km from Salzburg. Think famed schnitzel at cosy huts, slopes for both seasoned and shaky skiers and the tranquil family area of Hahnbaum, with its mini-cross course for kids, in this enchanting Austrian Tirol ski destination. Off-piste, Murmi’s Kinderland indoor playground, indoor climbing walls at Koasa Boulder and water slides at Panorama Badewelt promise to entertain little ones.

How to ski in St Johann

Inghams is providing a seven-night half-board holiday to Sporthotel Austria in St Johann, three minutes’ walk to the Harschbichl gondola, from £889pp including return flights from London Gatwick, airport transfers and daily après-ski snacks. There are two children’s playrooms, a sun terrace and cosy lounge bars to unwind in as a family after a day on the slopes. Departs 15 March 2025.

Read more: This popular Austrian resort is full of wonders beyond the slopes

Andermatt, Switzerland​

open image in gallery Fun slopes and toboggan runs make Andermatt a skiing wonderland for kids ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Rest and relaxation

Andermatt’s fun slopes, toboggan runs and slope-side family car parks make the rising Swiss ski resort a wonderland for groups with children. The Nätschen-Gütsch-Sedrun area offers a welcome range of gentle green and blue slopes for beginners with plenty of cruisy terrain. Traditional wooden chalets meet luxury hotels in the town’s centre and – midway up the Gütsch-Express – the Matti Bear Cave restaurant provides family-friendly après for those with kids.

How to ski in Andermatt

Ski Solutions is offering a four-night B&B holiday to The Chedi in Andermatt from £2,145pp including return flights, rail transfers and access to world-class wellness facilities that feature heated swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas for parents to enjoy while the kids are at ski school. Views of the Swiss Alps, Andermatt Village and Schöllenen Gorge are a beautiful bonus at this hotel, just a six-minute walk from the Andermatt Gondola. Departs 3 April 2025.

Read more: The winter break to invigorate your soul with yoga, spas and Aperol spritz

Soldeu, Andorra

open image in gallery Soldeu’s ski school and hotel kids clubs are great for a family break ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Ski schools

A family trip to Soldeu in Grandvalira, Andorra’s largest ski area, features 210km of slopes easily accessible for all ages, including a dedicated “Snow Garden” for children between three and five years old, under the guidance of some excellent ski and snowboard schools. The tree-lined valley’s relaxed atmosphere and quaint accommodation will suit holidaymakers with little ones, and kids under six fine-tuning their ski skills are entitled to free lift passes across the ski area.

How to ski in Soldeu

Crystal Ski Holidays has seven nights at the Hotel Galanthus and Spa in Soldeu, half board, from £1,503pp. Return flights from London Gatwick, 20kg checked luggage per person, transfers and one free spa entry per person are included in the offer. A daily shuttle also ferries families into the heart of Soldeu Village. Departs 16 February 2025.

Read more: Learning to ski as an adult isn’t as scary as you think

Ruka, Finland

open image in gallery The Rosa & Rudolf Family Park in Ruka features wide slopes, six magic carpets and a tubing hill ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Winter activities

A winter wonderland for the whole family, Ruka in northern Finland sees 200 days of snow blanketed across 24km of slopes and 159km of cross-country skiing trails. The Rosa & Rudolf Family Park features wide slopes, six magic carpets and a tubing hill, complete with charming elf houses along the Rudolf Run and an outdoor fireplace for grilling sausages. Skiing aside, a Ruka itinerary includes snowmobiling, husky sledging, Northern Light hunting and reindeer sleigh rides for guaranteed festive fun at Christmas.

How to ski in Ruka

Baltic Travel Company features a four-night “Ski Holiday in Northern Finland” in Ruka from £1,295pp, B&B, including return flights from London Heathrow, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and three-star accommodation. A three-day ski pass and ski equipment rental of skis, poles and ski boots for complete beginners or active skiers are also included in the price. Daily departures between October and April.

Read more: How this Finnish ‘sauna capital of the world’ helped me recover from burnout

Jasna, Slovakia

open image in gallery Slovakia’s largest ski resort, Jasna, offers gentle blues and family-run inns off-piste ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: Great-value skiing

Jasna, Slovakia’s largest ski resort, and in the Tatra Mountains, has 50km of steady slopes running down two sides of Mount Chopok for a great-value classic ski getaway. Easy pistes, peaks above 2,500m and affordable bowls of spicy goulash at slope-side restaurants make the Slovakian ski resort an inviting destination for families. A fenced area, Maxiland, also offers safe skiing for children and beginners away from more experienced skiers.

How to ski in Jasna

Jasna Adventures is providing seven-night half-term packages to Riverside Apartments from €741pp (£626) for a one-bedroom apartment that sleeps four, half board, including six days ski hire, private lift shuttles, two-course dinners and a winter gala barbecue. Departing 15 February 2025 for British and Irish half-term guests.

Return flights from London Luton to Poprad airport from £31 with Wizz Air in February.

Read more: Swap the Alps for Slovakia’s Tatras mountains

Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA

open image in gallery Beaver Creek’s McCoy and Red Buffalo ski parks have dedicated learning spaces for little ones ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: An American adventure

Beaver Creek in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains has a relaxed rhythm of gentle glade runs, rolling forest pistes and sun-soaked on-slope restaurants. Picture cruising down blues that all abilities will enjoy, wood-fringed nursery slopes and an efficient lift network connecting 54km of runs, all complemented by luxury lodgings. Better still, come Christmas, torchlit parades, sleigh rides and twinkling ice rinks greet visitors to Beaver Creek – you can even expect a visit from Santa.

How to ski in Beaver Creek

WeSki has seven-night packages to The Pines Lodge, Beaver Creek, including return flights from London Heathrow, transfers and a superior room with two queen beds from £2,099pp. Travellers will stay a seven-minute walk from the slopes, and the whole family will have access to swimming pools, hot tubs and ski hire on-site. Departs 4 February 2025.

Read more: Can you hit both slopes and waves in the same weekend?

Abruzzo, Italy

open image in gallery Beginners’ slopes in Abruzzo offer the Italian ski experience away from the crowds of the Alps ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Best for: La dolce vita

The Abruzzo region, to the east of Rome, boasts not only the 3,000m peaks of the Appenine Mountains and a pretty solid snow record, but a ski season from December to April that welcomes families for half the price of some of the big-name resorts in the Italian Alps and Dolomites. Beginners slopes in Aremogna offer wide blue runs while the beginner’s ski school area at the base of Roccaraso-Pizzalto teaches youngsters technique, safety and how to master the dreaded button lift.

How to ski in Abruzzo

Ski Abruzzo is offering a six-night half-term ski holiday at the family-friendly Hotel Trieste, Roccaraso, half board, from €2,175 (£1,838) for a family of four. Return transfers from Naples airport, three-course evening meals and daily guest shuttles to the ski slopes are included in the cost. Departing February 2025 half-term.

Return flights from London Luton to Naples airport from £71 with easyJet in February.

Read more: Lesser-known ski resorts to book for half term and Easter to avoid the crowds