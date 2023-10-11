Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best ski holidays are about more than the action on the slopes. Of course you need incredible snow-covered runs to weave down, but it's also about vistas from thousands of metres high, memories made during convivial apres-ski sessions, and the unexpected extras that make a trip special – whether gourmet meals or hours spent in a spa.

One of the most important elements of a successful ski holiday is where you're staying. When it comes to skiing, there's one type of property that is synonymous: the chalet. These wooden Alpine huts can be found is various shapes and sizes but are an excellent choice for groups small and large, and there's usually one to suit every budget. Many of the options offer 'chalet board', which sees staff on hand to treat you to make meals, from breakfast to three-course evening meals (and sometimes afternoon tea).

Whether you're planning a winter break in France or a snow holiday to Italy, these are the some of the best ski chalets to book.

Alpe d’Huez, France

Alpe d’Huez is just under 40 miles away from Grenoble (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Alpe d’Huez is a vibrant, more affordable alternative to some of the renowned French resorts, with 250km of pistes – including a variety of red and black slopes, such as Sarenne, the longest black run in Europe. It’s an excellent resort for beginners too, with the Les Bergers area containing 12 green and seven blue runs. The altitude ranges between around 1,000 metres to 3,300 metres, and with around 300 days of sunshine per year, you’ll likely get great conditions for at least part of your stay. For apres-ski, Alpe d’Huez also has the on-piste La Folie Douce, while options in town include Sphere Bar and Freeride Cafe.

Inghams offers the Secret de Neige chalet for the ultimate antidote to post-Christmas blues. There is space for up to 14 guests spread over six bedrooms, with a south-facing terrace that provides views of the mountains. It has an ideal location, too, just 150m from the resort centre and only 100m from the lifts.

From £1,282pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, chalet board and return flights from London Gatwick. Departing 6 January 2024.

Val d’Isere, France

Avenue Olympique is the street that’s home to Val d’Isere’s main cluster of bars and restaurants (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Val d’Isere is often grouped with neighbouring Tignes, and together they make up an area containing over 300km of pistes. But Val d’Isere alone is renowned for its lift-served off-piste routes – including Banane, Le Fornet and Le Grand Vallon – and is also fairly balanced for every level of skier. It is a buzzing town, too, with its apres-ski and nightlife options among some of the best-known in France, including the 2,400-metre high Folie Douce plus Cocorico, Dick’s Tea Bar and Bananas.

VIP-SKI’s stay at No. 2 Aspen House is a good option for smaller groups or couples, as these cosy chalet-apartments have just two bedrooms, meaning you can have all the privacy, service and meals of the chalet without the hassle of potentially sharing with 14 people. You’ll stay in the heart of Val d’Isere in a contemporary chalet with open-space living and dining areas that are great for a family or small group of friends. In addition to the usual cooking and cleaning services, you’ll also have access to a spa and hammam with sauna and pool facilities.

From £1,774pp including seven nights’ accommodation, chalet board and airport transfers. Flights can be added for around £200pp on enquiry. Departing 28 January 2024.

St Anton, Austria

St Anton lies in the Tyrenean Alps (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Located in Arlberg, Austria’s largest ski region, St Anton has greatly benefitted from links to the towns of Lech and Zurs, with over 300km of pistes available to visitors (and an additional 200km of marked ski routes). It’s not best-suited to beginners but is an ideal destination for advanced and expert skiers. The resort is also well-known for its apres-ski fun, including the MooserWirt and Krazy Kangaruh bars on the mountainside.

Ski Solutions’ package offers a stay in the Sweet Little Home chalet. Located in a quiet part of the town centre, it has cosy, modern interiors, excellent service from chalet staff, and free access to the spa and pool facilities at the nearby St Antoner Hof hotel.

From £2,400pp, including seven nights’ accommodation on a chalet board basis. Departing 7 January 2024.

Selva, Italy

One of Selva’s official languages is Ladin, mainly spoken by communities in the Dolomites (Getty Images)

Selva is set in the dramatic Dolomite mountains and part of the Val Gardena ski area, which is famous for the Sella Ronda circuit, a 26km run (which can be accessed from Selva) – though the resort itself has around 175km of pistes to discover. Selva is the largest town in the area, and it is particularly snowsure due to an extensive snowmaking system that covers over 160km. It is a little less suited to advanced skiers, though beginners and intermediates will have more than enough to keep them busy. Visitors have access to the Dolomiti Superski area, one of the largest in the world, with around 1,200km of pistes.

Chalets are less common here than in many French resorts, but a stay at Chalet Soldanella with Inghams offers a comfortable stay with sweeping views of the mountains. Rooms lean towards functional, but with an excellent location just three minutes away from the centre of Selva, it’s a place to rest your head after busy days on the skis or snowboard.

From £1,049, including seven nights’ accommodation, chalet board and return flights from Gatwick. Departing 6 February 2024.

Morzine, France

The lowest part of Morzine sits at an altitude of around 1,000 metres (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Morzine is near the Swiss border, just under 90 minutes from Geneva, in the Portes du Soleil skiing area. Though joined as a resort with Avoriaz, Morzine allows access to the entirety of the Portes area, which includes eight French resorts and four Swiss ones. Alone it is home to 120km of slopes, and is a great match for intermediate skiers (though beginners and the more advanced should still be happy). The most experienced may want to buy the full lift pass for access to over 580km of runs across the whole of Portes du Soleil.

A clear benefit is Morzine’s price tag. Skiweekends’ package to Chalet Tavernier comes in at under £1,000 per person for a week in a charmingly rustic chalet that sleeps up to 13 people. There are fantastic views from the terrace, which is equipped with a hot tub, and guests can also use the sauna on the ground floor.

From £995pp, including seven nights’ accommodation, chalet board and airport transfers. Departing 1 February 2024.

Val Thorens, France

Val Thorens is the highest ski resort in Europe (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Val Thorens is part of the Trois Vallees ski area, the largest linked area in the world, along with the renowned Meribel and Courchevel (the three have a total of 600km of runs). It has very reliable snowfall and an especially long season, running from mid-November to mid-May, which makes it a popular destination for late-season skiing. The resort is home to 140km of slopes, with a good network of greens and blues that lie almost at the heart of the village. Apres is particularly lively here, with highlights including La Folie Douce, perched at around 2,600 metres, and the slightly lower Bar 360.

For that ski break in the lead up to Christmas, opt for the Iglu Ski package at Chalet Mathilde. Built into the mountainside, the chalet provides contemporary accommodation less than 500 metres from the centre of town, with a ski-in, ski-out access point just 100 metres away. Guests also have access to a shared sauna and steam room.

From £1,149pp including seven nights’ accommodation, chalet board, return flights from Gatwick and airport transfers. Departing 16 December 2023.

