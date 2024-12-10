Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If the unbecoming lug of skis back from the slopes has you envious of the privately chauffeured other side of the mountain, it’s time to join in with a glamorous winter getaway this season.

Picture indulging in delectable regional dishes from personal chefs, Michelin-star dining and exhaustive pillow menus, or upgrading your après pints to champagne flutes as you peruse high-end Alpine boutiques. From the Swiss slopes of Zermatt to the pistes of Vail in Colorado, it’s not just the snow that sparkles.

Find bespoke adventure sports like heliskiing, as well as private ski instructors and boutique-lined plazas in these prestigious resorts, while chalet accommodation ensures that apres canapes will waiting, before you kick back in the hot tub or sauna.

Here are the world’s most exclusive ski resorts for a five-star holiday, with lavish gondola-hugging chalets and elite mountain-view hotels.

Best luxury ski resorts 2025

1. Zermatt, Switzerland

open image in gallery At the foot of the Matterhorn, Zermatt’s rustic charm and designer boutiques exude elegance ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

With 360km of high-altitude slopes, Zermatt is an oasis for advanced skiers to cruise downhill blues and tackle advanced reds at the foot of the Matterhorn. Rustic charm oozes from the Swiss resort’s chalet lodgings and the car-free town is where you’ll find glitzy brands – Moncler to Omega – if you fancy a taste of the finer things in life.

How to ski in Zermatt

Ski Solutions offers a seven-night stay at Chalet Binna as part of a five-star getaway in Zermatt for £2,600pp, catered and sleeping up to eight keen skiers in four spacious bedrooms each with their own en-suite bathroom. Guests can get on the slopes within 100m of the five-star chalet door. Relax in the outdoor hot tub on the terrace with magnificent mountain views, or enjoy the sauna to soothe any aching muscles. Starting 12 January 2025.

Return flights with a checked bag from London Gatwick to Zurich Airport from £132 with easyJet in January.

2. Megève, France

open image in gallery This exclusive destination in the Alps twinkles in front of Mont Blanc ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A popular French resort for cross-country trails, Megève guarantees great skiing on 400km of slopes while exuding luxury in extravagant chalets between adventures on the pistes. Plenty of French bistros, boutiques and Michelin-starred favourites are within walking distance of traditional five-star hotels, and views of Mont Blanc compliment al fresco morning coffees.

How to ski in Megève

Oxford Ski has an elegantly designed catered chalet in the prestigious Demi-Quarter of Megève, Chalet Apollo, that sleeps up to 10 adults and four children in six en-suite bedrooms. Standout features include an indoor heated swimming pool, a wine cellar and an intergalactic space-themed home cinema. A seven-night stay in the luxury accommodation, including daily housekeeping, advice from a resort expert, and a round trip to the ski lifts in a resort vehicle will set groups back an estimated €70,000 (£59,994) per week during the high season down to €25,000 (£21,426) in the low season.

Return flights from London Luton to Geneva Airport from £75 with easyJet in January 2025.

3. Whistler, Canada

open image in gallery North America’s largest ski resort oozes prestige ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Canada’s Whistler, North America’s largest ski resort at the base of the Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, is legendary for its steep off-piste trails, peak-to-peak gondola ride and high-end après bars. Besides the sparkling layer of snow from November to April, prestige chalets house world-class spa facilities. Expect over 200 piste runs, oyster menus and live music sessions during a glam Whistler ski holiday.

How to ski in Whistler

Inghams is offering seven nights at the prestigious chateau-style Fairmont Chateau Whistler, below Blackcomb Mountain, from £1,476pp, based on four adults sharing, including return flights from London Heathrow to Vancouver, access to the hotel’s health club and a shuttle that runs into Whistler Village. Departing 4 December 2024.

4. Vail, USA

open image in gallery Celebrated après and scenic gondola rides dot Colorado’s pistes ( Getty Images )

This Colorado resort is North America’s premium ski destination and the third-largest mountain ski resort in the US. Vail’s iconic peaks, celebrated après and glamorous villages foster an exclusive atmosphere for travellers to share piste stories over Swiss-style fondue, likely in the company of some famous faces.

How to ski in Vail

With Ski Solutions, sophisticated skiers can spend seven nights at the luxury Arrabelle Hotel in Lionshead Village from £3,945pp. On-site spa facilities, a rooftop pool and a lavish plaza of boutiques complement the old-world opulence, and the Eagle Bahn gondola is right outside. Departs 14 December 2024 with flights and private transfers included.

5. Lech, Austria

open image in gallery High-end hotels in Alpine Austria’s Lech see shedloads of snow (and famous faces) ( Getty Images )

Almost 305km of pistes welcome – almost guaranteed – shedloads of snow each season in the Austrian Alpine resort of Lech, making it the deluxe spot for seasoned skiers to holiday in lavish hotels and chalets. An extensive lift network, the legendary White Ring circuit, transports skiers not only to well-groomed runs lined with firs but elegant apres ski haunts above the upmarket Alpine village.

How to ski in Lech

Bramble Ski offers a grand alpine retreat, Chalech M, with rich wooden interiors and just a three-minute walk from the Schlosskopf chairlift. Highlights of the all-inclusive stay include a complimentary ski instructor for the first two days, pre-dinner canapés and champagne, and an in-resort driver service until 1am. The decadent six-bedroom space, complete with a private spa, sleeps 10 for a cool €49,500 (£41,763) per week in December

Return flights from London Gatwick to Innsbruck Airport from £106 with easyJet in January.

6. Ólafsfjörður, Iceland

open image in gallery Ólafsfjörður offers thrillseekers heli adventures in north Iceland ( Getty Images )

Ólafsfjörður, a small fishing village on northern Iceland’s Troll Peninsula, is a haven for heliskiing across 4,000km of terrain, with over 256 marked landings. Wellness hotels can be found in the rugged landscape, with geothermal pools ideal for decompressing. Intrepid skiers lusting for the ultimate exclusive adventure can fly between March and June, then ski from summit to sea on Ólafsfjörður’s bespoke backcountry journeys.

How to ski in Ólafsfjörður

Scandic Guides offers a five-day heli-assisted ski touring package with professional mountain guides from€5,590pp (£4,718.80). There’ll be two summit heli drops per day and five nights of accommodation at the Sigló Hotel, including all meals and airport transfers.

Return flights from London Gatwick to Akureyri Airport from £72.30 with easyJet in January 2025.

7. Niseko, Japan

open image in gallery Japan’s premier ski destination blends year-round powder with ski chalet sushi ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A magnet for Asia’s elite, Niseko on Hokkaido Island is not short of deep “champagne” powder, traditional onsen hot springs and platters of après sushi at mountainside Michelin restaurants – there’s a reason it’s considered Japan’s best. With 51km of pistes, the powder playground is a maze of groomed runs and tree-weaving trails for skiers to enjoy before they retire to grand hotels with sprawling Mount Yotei views.

How to ski in Niseko

Ski Safari has seven nights B&B at the five-star Setsu Niseko from £5,545pp, including return flights and airport transfers. Setsu combines traditional Japanese style with luxury flair, with many of the rooms featuring tatami mats and shoji screens. The company can also book your lift passes, ski hire and ski school. While the hotel comes with luxury facilities such as a concierge, shared and private onsen (bathing facilities) and six restaurants with unique themes, each room also comes with a full kitchen for those who want to dabble in a bit of cooking using local ingredients. Departing 11 January 2025.

Return flights from London Gatwick to Sapporo New Chitose Airport from £691 with Air China in January 2025.

