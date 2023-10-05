Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether a social skier, intrepid cross-country explorer or winter sports thrill-seeker, a solo ski holiday can be a dreamy getaway for those of all abilities.

Picture juggling only your ski poles on the chair lift, locating one pair of skis after a session outside, and donning a backpack of slope snacks that you don’t have to share.

Freedom to cruise down winding runs far from your family and friends may just be the best way to fine-tune your skills on the pistes, and when the enriching experience comes with no additional fees for single occupancy, going it alone seems all the more enticing.

Vibrant aprés ski scenes meet muscle-soothing massages at these snow-capped European hotspots, from France to Norway, Italy to Finland. Here are the best ski holidays for solo travellers looking for an active winter break that’s affordable, with ski equipment packages to kit you out for the slopes.

Best for: Aprés ski

Location: Zell am See, Austria

Embrace the lively aprés ski scene until the early hours in Austria’s Zell am See (Getty Images)

A magnet for the wildest of aprés ski lovers, Zell am See is not short of social sports bars, al fresco Austrian hotspots and beers in glasses that more closely resemble pitchers. Among them are SchnapsHans terrace, Villa Crazy Daisy’s blanketed stools and the Off Piste Bar, which buzzes until the early hours. A highlight of a boozy break from the pistes in Zell am See is the Austrian “nail game”, where a hammer, a nail and a log promise endless entertainment.

Solos Holidays is offering seven nights at Hotel Latini in Zell am See from £2,015pp, half board (four-course evening meals), including return international flights, use of the spa facilities, welcome drinks and all airport transfers. Over 400km of varied pistes dotted with alpine bars await keen skiers and the popular Dorfshenke Bar is just a short walk away from the hotel. Departs 27 January 2024.

Ski and boot hire from €129. Six-day ski passes from €338 per adult.

Best for: Cross-country skiing

Location: Rovaniemi, Finnish Lapland

Glide through the forests of Finnish Lapland on cross-country skis (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rovaniemi, the epitome of a winter wonderland, is not only the official home town of Santa but also the home of the Santasport Olympic Training Center, with 200km of world-renowned cross-country ski trail. Elsewhere, off-piste trails through snow-frosted forests and ski-in, ski-out alpine chalets make the heart of Finnish Lapland a great place for singles to head to.

Flash Pack features four-day packages to Rovaniemi staying in Hotel Vartiosaari, a chic island accommodation deep in the wilderness. From £2,565pp, all-inclusive, up to 18 solo travellers aged over 30 will tread tracks into untouched snow on a holiday that includes private airport transfers. All cold weather kits and activities (including cross-country skiing and a snowmobile Northern Lights expedition) are included in the price. Departs 16 February 2024

International return flights from London Heathrow to Rovaniemi Airport from £377pp with Finnair.

Best for: Fine-tuning ski skills

Location: Sauze d’Oulx, Italy

Fast, wide pistes in Sauze d’Oulx are ideal for novice skiers to improve their slope skills (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Almost 400km of pistes cater to everyone from novice skiers on cruisy blues to slope experts racing down the reds in the Italian Alps resort of Sauze d’Oulx, making it the ideal place to work on turns, speed and tricks at your own pace. An extensive lift network up to the pine-fringed pistes and visible mountain guides means singles will have no trouble making their way up and down the slopes.

Neilson is providing a seven-night stay at Hotel Edelweiss in Cervinia for £,1479pp, chalet board (breakfast, afternoon tea and three-course evening meals), with a hotel shuttle bus to the resort centre, return flights from London Gatwick, transfers, ski coaching, a sauna and a hot tub. included. Departs 7 January 2024.

Pre-book ski equipment from £70 for a hassle-free delivery service. Lift passes from £215pp for six days.

Best for: Meeting new people

Location: Trysil, Norway

Slide the slopes with likeminded solo skiers in eastern Norway (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This Norwegian resort is the country’s largest ski destination, less than three hours from Oslo. Trysil’s wide slopes and busy aprés ski scene are a surefire way to socialise with likeminded skiers, share stories from the slopes over fondue, and find a buddy to travel on the ski lift to the top of the Trysilfjellet mountain.

With Friendship Travel, solo skiers can spend seven nights at the ski-in, ski-out Radisson Blu Resort Hotel in Trysil for £2,995pp, half board, including return flights from London Heathrow and resort transfers. On-site restaurants, a pool and spa facilities make the hotel a dream for unwinding in great company as you return from the pistes. Departs 25 February 2024.

Ski equipment rental (boots, skis and poles) in Trysil from £160.50 per adult with Skistar. Ski passes from €257pp.

Best for: Solo exploration

Location: Chamonix, France

Chamonix is a snow-capped delight for quiet exploration come March (Getty Images)

France’s Chamonix, at the base of Mont Blanc, is legendary for its steep ski runs, breathtaking mountain views and cosmopolitan town. Plenty of cable car rides, glacier viewing platforms and authentic French bistros are within walking distance of the main resorts, and off-piste snowshoeing is an exciting way for solo travellers to explore the best of the French Alps.

Inghams is offering a seven-night B&B holiday to Hotel Richemond, in the centre of Chamonix centre, from £1,004pp, including return flights from London Gatwick, private transfers and access to a local ski shuttle bus. The location means a wealth of Chamonix’s delights are accessible on two feet right from the doorstep of the Richemond, great for singles looking to stroll the lively market town. Departs 23 December 2023

Ski equipment hire for beginners, including skis and boots, from £111pp for six days. Local area lift passes from £296pp.

Best for: Pamper sessions

Location: Cervinia, Italy

With saunas, steam rooms and expert masseuses, Cervinia provides dreamy solo spa days (Getty Images)

A popular resort for intermediate skiers in the shadows of the Matterhorn mountain, Cervinia guarantees great skiing as well a relaxing downtime between adventures on the pistes. Besides the sparkling blanket of snow from October to May, rustic alpine accommodation houses world-class spa facilities. Expect steamy hot tubs, heated pools and expert masseuses in a slow-paced stay.

Crystal Ski Holidays has seven nights at the Valtur Cervinia Cristallo Ski Resort, just a seven-minute walk to the Cielo Alto chairlift. Half board from £1,072pp, including return flights from Bournemouth, 20kg luggage per person and airport transfers. Departs 15 December 2024.

First-time ski bundles including ski lessons, equipment and a local lift pass from £489pp.

Best for: Active adventures

Location: Les Deux Alpes, France

Winter sports adventures in the Alps aren’t just limited to skiing (Getty Images)

With 220km of high-altitude slopes, Les Deux Alpes is a playground for winter sports enthusiasts to cruise down blue runs, tackle expert blacks or feel the thrill of tobogganing in a rubber ring to land on a giant airbag at the Airbag Park. Think husky dog sledge rides or solo freestyling to reach new heights on the ramps of the snowpark.

Heidi is offering seven nights at Hotel Les Lutins from £1,109.45pp, B&B, including return flights from London Stansted and return airport transfers, for 1 February 2024 departures. The week of skiing isn’t the only adventure on offer at the hotel, canoeing, hiking, cycling and bowling are all available from the resort just a three-minute walk from the slopes.

Six days of ski equipment hire from £72.40 and lift passes from £265.22 per adult.

