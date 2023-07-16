8 best Norway ski resorts: Where to go for a skiing holiday

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Europe is a dream destination for a skiing holiday, with France, Italy, Switzerland and Austria all popular picks. But, if you fancy enjoying the beautiful combination of mountains, glaciers and fjords aplenty, Northern European country Norway has a tempting travel pull when considering the top ski resorts to visit.

This Nordic destination is famous for being a prime location to spot the Northern Lights, with November to February offering you the biggest chance of a sighting. And as most ski resorts in Norway have a season stretching from November through to April or May, you might be spy this natural phenomenon while sipping drinks, apres-ski.

There are also ski slopes to explore in the summer, too. The country’s resorts include city spots like Oslo, those in rural valleys and winter sports locations set thousands of metres above sea level.

With over 120 ski resorts in Norway, we’ve rounded up the best. From family-friendly ski resorts to those with cross-country trails, night skiing and more, keep reading to get inspired for your Norway ski escape.

Read more about Northern Europe travel:

Myrkdalen, Voss

This ideal ski spot for families has 22 trails in total (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ski season: November–May

West Norway ski resort Myrkdalen is an ideal spot for families, thanks to its selection of slopes suiting all levels. In fact, there are 22 ski trails in total, covering gentle alpine slopes for beginners and off-piste areas for cross-country skiers. Both private and group lessons are available, plus a ski rental shop. You can make the most of nine ski lifts, and passes can be booked in advance online. Myrkdalen is set in the rural mountains and here you’ll see valleys, fjords and soak up the full Norwegian experience.

Where to stay

There’s both self-catering accommodation and hotel rooms at the Mykrdalen ski resort, which is open from November to May, and it’s two hours from Bergen Airport.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Trysil, Osterdalen

There’s over 100km of cross country routes at Norway’s largest ski resort (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ski season: December–April

Trysil is the largest ski resort in Norway and boasts a whopping 69 slopes and 32 lifts. There’s over 100km of cross-country ski trails through the mountain, and you can even partake in night skiing, as some slopes are floodlit after dark. Family-friendly Trysil has children’s areas, and its amenities are also at low altitude levels. The resort is in east Norway near the Swedish border, and it’s located two and half hours from Oslo.

Where to stay

You can choose between multiple cabins and hotels positioned near the ski slopes, and Skistar Lodge has an on-site spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Hemsedal, Hallingdal

The South Norway ski resort is open right through to May (Getty Images)

Ski season: November–May

Southern Norway ski resort Hemsedal is known for its plentiful snow coverage from November to May. It boasts an impressive 53 slopes and 21 ski lifts, and there’s also a designated area for kids. You can also enjoy night skiing and snowmobiling, while some lodge suites have bouldering walls. The mountain village is set in the Scandinavian Alps between Oslo and Bergen.

Where to stay

Skarsnuten Hotel and Spa is situated right beside the Hemesdal ski resort and is also close to the town centre, a golf course and several hiking routes.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Hafjell, Oyer

This Olympic ski resort has ski slopes, snow parks and family areas (Getty Images)

Ski season: November–April

Olympic ski resort Hafjell is 15 minutes from Lillehammer in central Norway. It offers a wide range of activities to suit different abilities, including three family areas, and the ski school has both group classes and individual coaching available. There’s 50km of ski slopes and three snow parks to explore, as well as 19 lifts. Sister Olympic ski resort Kvitfjell is just 30 minutes away.

Where to stay

Reach the slopes by taking a connecting ski bus from Scandic Hafjell, and you can also soak up free pool and sauna access at this luxury hotel.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Strandafjellet, Sunnmore

Soak up stunning views of mountains and fjords (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ski season: November–April

Strandafjellet ski resort is perfectly poised to present skiers with a breath-taking view of both mountains and fjords in West Norway. The 17 slopes join a children’s area and terrain park, so all skiing abilities are covered. Plus, it’s worth knowing that this resort is popular for snowboarding, too.

Where to stay

Ten minutes from the ski centre is Stranda Hotel, which has a restaurant, pool access and two bars for enjoying some apres-ski drinks.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Fonna, Hardanger

Interestingly, Fonna is a summer ski resort (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ski season: May–September

Summer ski resort Fonna is found in the Folgefonna Glacier within Folgefonna National Park. It’s 1,200 metres above sea level, offers a family-friendly alpine ski trail, and has a terrain park and cross-country routes. Plus, you can rent both skiing and snowboarding equipment to enjoy that incredible glacier view.

Where to stay

Hotel Ullensvang is a hotel overlooking Hardanger fjord, with views of Folgefonna Glacier. Guests can take a dip in both the indoor and outdoor pool, and discover a private beach area.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Tryvann, Oslo

Oslo Winter Park is home to a range of ski resorts (Getty Images)

Ski season: November–April

Oslo Winter Park has a selection of ski resorts, including Tryvann, Hyttli, Vestkleiva and Wyller. It’s only 30 minutes away from the city centre by public transport, and there are 18 slopes and 11 lifts. Explore the cross-country trail and terrain park, with areas for jumps, bumps and half pipes.

Where to stay

Situated right in the centre of Oslo is Hotell Bondeheimen, a stylish destination with spacious rooms and a restaurant serving traditional Norwegian cuisine.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Gausta, Telemark

Gausta Skisenter is around 2.5 hours from Norways capital (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ski season: December–May

Gausta Ski Centre sits at the top of Gaustatoppen mountain and overlooks the region of Telemark. As well as 35 slopes, children’s areas and terrain parks, there are trails specifically for off-piste skiing. While there are 13 lifts, you can also reach the top of the mountain by taking the Gaustabanen, which is a cable railway built inside the mountain itself.

Where to stay

Tuddal Hoyfjellshotel is 12km from Gaustatoppen mountain and tempting amenities include a garden, sauna and terrace.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more on the best hotels in Europe