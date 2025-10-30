Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alan Carr carries replica of his own head in latest Celebrity Traitors task

Celebrity Traitors' Alan Carr carries own 'head' in latest hilarious challenge
  • Alan Carr delivered a humorous performance in a recent episode of The Celebrity Traitors during a laser beam room challenge.
  • Contestants were tasked with carrying busts of cast members across the room to increase the cash prize.
  • Carr opted to carry a mannequin version of his own head, jokingly remarking on his narcissism.
  • His attempt included throwing the bust across a laser beam and accidentally setting off an alarm with his bottom, requiring him to restart.
  • In the episode, Carr ‘murdered’ actress Celia Imrie, forcing her to leave the show.
