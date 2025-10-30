Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr carries own ‘head’ in latest hilarious challenge

Watch Alan Carr’s hilarious performance in the latest The Celebrity Traitors challenge, as he carries a mannequin version of his own head across a laser beam room.

In Thursday’s episode of the BBC reality show, the remaining six contestants had to successfully cross a room filled with laser projectors whilst holding busts of the cast in order to add to the cash pot.

Carr decided to carry his own bust, explaining: “Hey, I’m a narcissistic, someone’s gotta love it.”

Before one particularly difficult moment, the comedian turned to the mannequin head and said: “Don’t worry I’ve got you”, before chucking it across the laser beam.

In another moment, while trying to avoid a beam, Carr’s bottom set off the alarm and he had to start again.