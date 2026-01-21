Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alan Carr to go on ‘dramatic and hilarious journey’ in hunt for a castle

Alan Carr’s fans say he has already delivered the TV moment of the year
  • Comedian Alan Carr is set to star in a new Disney+ series titled Castle Man, documenting his search for a historic castle.
  • The programme will follow Carr as he approaches his 50th birthday, fulfilling his ambition to find, purchase, and manage his own stately home.
  • Carr expressed a lifelong enchantment with the history and romance of castles, stating he wants 'a turret to call my own'.
  • This new venture follows his recent appearance on The Celebrity Traitors, which was set in a castle.
  • The series is being produced by Expectation, with the creative director highlighting Carr's 'dramatic and undoubtedly hilarious journey'.
