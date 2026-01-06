Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hilarious Alan Carr waterslide video hailed as TV moment of the year

Alan Carr’s fans say he has already delivered the TV moment of the year
  • Comedian Alan Carr left viewers in hysterics after tumbling down a waterslide during a TV show.
  • The incident took place while Carr was visiting a waterpark with close friend Amanda Holden for their programme, Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job.
  • Amanda Holden persuaded Carr to go down a slide named 'The Black Hole'.
  • Carr screamed throughout the ride before losing control of his inflatable.
  • Fans reacted strongly online, with many calling it the 'TV moment of the year'.
