Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Alex Scott voices frustration over how I’m A Celeb portrayed her

Alex Scott voices frustration over how I'm A Celeb portrayed her
  • Alex Scott expressed frustration that many of her favourite moments from 'I'm A Celebrity' were not included in the final TV edit.
  • Appearing on Lorraine, the presenter reflected on her time in the jungle, stating she had "so much fun".
  • Scott wished that more of the enjoyable experiences she had would have been shown to the public.
  • She acknowledged the practical constraints, understanding that only a limited amount of content can fit into an hour-long episode.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in