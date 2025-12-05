Alex Scott voices frustration over how I’m A Celeb portrayed her
- Alex Scott expressed frustration that many of her favourite moments from 'I'm A Celebrity' were not included in the final TV edit.
- Appearing on Lorraine, the presenter reflected on her time in the jungle, stating she had "so much fun".
- Scott wished that more of the enjoyable experiences she had would have been shown to the public.
- She acknowledged the practical constraints, understanding that only a limited amount of content can fit into an hour-long episode.