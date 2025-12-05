Alex Scott shares health update on Jess Glynne’s mother during ‘tough’ time
- Alex Scott provided a health update on Jess Glynne's mother after being eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.
- Jess Glynne's mother recently suffered a major stroke and required urgent brain surgery.
- Scott returned to the UK immediately to support the 'Hold My Hand' singer and her family.
- During an appearance on Lorraine, Scott revealed that Jess Glynne's mother is currently in critical care.
- Scott confirmed that she and the family are at the hospital every day to be with her.