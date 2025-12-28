Amber Davies reacts to Strictly Christmas special winner’s perfect score
- Amber Davies issued a playful complaint on TikTok regarding the scoring in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.
- The West End star said that it took her 10 weeks to achieve similar high marks during her own time on the show.
- Davies clarified in her TikTok caption that her comments were intended as a joke.
- Scarlett Moffatt and professional dancer Vito Coppola won the Christmas special.
- Moffatt and Coppola lifted the Silver Star trophy after scoring a perfect 40 for their Cha Cha performance.