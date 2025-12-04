Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star gives health update after undergoing second mastectomy

Strictly's Amy Dowden gives mastectomy update on air
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has provided an update on her cancer treatment.
  • The dancer's update comes four weeks after she underwent her second mastectomy.
  • Dowden was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, leading to discussions with her medical team about further procedures.
  • Appearing on 'It Takes Two', she confirmed she is 'feeling really well' and that her 'recovery is all going to plan'.
  • Ahead of finding the results of her performance in the It Takes Two professional challenge, Dowden said: “I’m not feeling too confident because, let’s face it, since 2022, luck has not been on my side.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in